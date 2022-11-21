LITHIUM ion batteries have sparked a warning from firefighters ahead of the Christmas season.
Fire and Rescue NSW says the power packs have become part of a significant rise in fires this year in devices including e-bikes and e-scooters. Crews have responded to 180 lithium-ion battery fires so far this year compared to 16 in all of 2021, the firefighting authority has revealed.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said that figure should sound an alarm for Christmas shoppers.
"Most of these fires occur when lithium-ion batteries are in the process of charging and overheat, causing an explosion of flames in living rooms or garages," Ms Cooke said.
"Just a few weeks ago an e-bike battery caught fire and almost burnt down a family home in Manly. A brick wall was the only barrier that prevented flames spreading from the garage to the remainder of the house.
Fire and Rescue NSW acting deputy commissioner strategic capability Trent Curtin said both re-chargeable and disposable batteries could emit toxic gases as they burn. He urged the public not to charge on beds or near flammable materials, and to store the batteries away from combustible materials.
"When lithium-ion batteries fail, they are prone to 'thermal runaway', which sees them build up intense heat until they violently burst, causing toxic, flammable and explosive gases and flames that are extremely difficult to extinguish," he said.
"Firefighters often have to use copious amounts of water to ensure that they are extinguished and adequately cooled to prevent re-ignition.
"While the quality of the lithium-ion battery can pose a risk, the main risk is caused by over-charging or trying to charge a damaged battery, which could cause it to overheat and ignite."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
