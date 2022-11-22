The Advertiser - Cessnock
St Philip's Christian College applies for amendments to State Significant development, including traffic lights

By Krystal Sellars
November 22 2022 - 2:00pm
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal and St Philip's Christian College principal Matt Connett observe the traffic on the corner of Lomas Lane and Wine Country Drive at school pick-up time on Monday. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

St Philip's Christian College Cessnock is proposing a number of amendments to its State Significant Development application, including the construction of traffic lights at the intersection of Wine Country Drive and Lomas Lane.

