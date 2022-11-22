St Philip's Christian College Cessnock is proposing a number of amendments to its State Significant Development application, including the construction of traffic lights at the intersection of Wine Country Drive and Lomas Lane.
The Nulkaba school's masterplan - includes alterations and additions to existing school buildings, new buildings, an indoor aquatic centre and road network upgrades - is currently undergoing assessment by the Department of Planning.
The State Significant Development application and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was exhibited from February 17 to March 16 this year.
It initially proposed a roundabout at the intersection, but following matters raised during the exhibition of the EIS, a signalised intersection is now being called for.
Other amendments include modification to the middle school building, updated architectural and landscape plans, and revised construction staging.
St Philip's principal Matt Connett said the school currently has just under 1200 students, and is forecast to grow to 1500-1600, but the expansion plans could be halted if the intersection isn't upgraded.
"It comes down to safety for students and families," Mr Connett said.
"The growth in the area means we can grow the school, but the intersection (in its current state) means we can't do it safely, and that's what it comes down to.
"We are wanting to cater to the growth, and making sure that we have the safest solution to the Wine Country Drive/Lomas Lane intersection."
Wine Country Drive is a state road and the St Philip's project will be determined by the state government.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said council will advocate for traffic lights at the intersection.
Council is building a shared pathway from Bridges Hill park to St Philip's, and construction has now halted as it investigates the possibility of continuing the pathway along the western side of Wine Country Drive so it will connect up with the traffic lights if approved.
Cr Suvaal envisages the shared pathway will become part of the Shiraz to Shore path connecting the Hunter Valley vineyards with the beaches of Newcastle, and said it makes sense for the path to continue on the western side of Wine Country Drive, past the visitor information centre and to Broke Road.
However, as the Bridges Hill to Nulkaba pathway is due for completion by June 30, 2023, a temporary route across Wine Country Drive and into the southern end of the St Philip's property may have to be investigated so the project can meet its grant funding guidelines (which included access to the school).
The public is invited to provide feedback on the St Philip's development. The amended application is on exhibition until Monday, November 28 at planningportal.nsw.gov.au.
IN THE NEWS:
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.