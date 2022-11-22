Live music will be held in the newly-upgraded Col Brown Rotary Park over the next four Saturdays as the community is invited to reconnect with the Kurri Kurri CBD.
Kurri Kurri is currently undergoing a town centre upgrade and the works (due to be completed by December 23) are having an impact on local traders.
This event is organised by Cessnock City Council and supported by the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
Residents are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and help support Kurri Kurri local businesses by purchasing food and drinks, or dining out after the show in one of the town's eateries.
The line-up includes Splashing Mood (November 26), Teasha & Mari (December 3), Sami Cooke (December 10) and Jadily (December 17), with all shows running from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the live performances were set to be fun and family friendly events.
"The Kurri Kurri town centre upgrade has seen a downturn in business and I am encouraging the whole community to come out and enjoy these events," Cr Suvaal said.
"The CBD upgrade works will be finished before Christmas, but until then, let's show our support for Kurri Kurri while enjoying some of our area's finest performers."
Meanwhile, Cessnock City Council's Economic Development team is offering some extra support to businesses in Kurri Kurri through its Support Local campaign in November.
Social media users will have the chance to win one of 10 $50 gift vouchers to be spent as a store credit at their preferred Kurri Kurri café or restaurant - when they tell their followers the best things you can buy in Kurri Kurri using the hashtag #supportlocalcessnock.
Cr Suvaal said he hoped the community would rally to support Kurri Kurri during the town centre upgrade.
"Stage one will enhance the visual amenity of Kurri Kurri, as well as improve traffic flow, accessibility for pedestrians, preserve important vistas and complement the local character of the town," Cr Suvaal said.
"When the works are finished the entire town is set to benefit. In the meantime, I am urging our community to continue to support local businesses in Kurri Kurri.
"This Support Local Campaign is a good reminder to keep doing business in Kurri Kurri while the works are underway."
