Live music in Col Brown Rotary Park, Kurri Kurri on Saturday afternoons

November 22 2022 - 3:30pm
Sami Cooke

Live music will be held in the newly-upgraded Col Brown Rotary Park over the next four Saturdays as the community is invited to reconnect with the Kurri Kurri CBD.

