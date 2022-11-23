Pokolbin teenager Remy Holstein is encouraging other students to combine their HSC with a TAFE NSW course and get a head start on their dream career.
The 17-year-old completed the Certificate III in Allied Health Assistance at TAFE NSW Singleton while studying for her HSC at St Philip's Christian College Cessnock, with the aim of learning as much as she could about the health care industry.
"I decided to study allied health assistance while I was at school because it's a future career path that I'm really interested in," Remy said.
"I loved that I got the opportunity to explore and learn about the industry at such a young age."
The Certificate III in Allied Health Assistance teaches graduates to assist allied health professionals in delivering health programs, provide First Aid and basic emergency life support, comply with infection prevention and control procedures, and interpret and apply medical terminology.
The course also leads to health care career pathways and strong job outcomes, with a TAFE NSW report forecasting a nine per cent increase in healthcare jobs in the Hunter over the next three years.
ALSO IN EDUCATION:
"I absolutely loved the course, and in particular, the healthy body systems and medical terminology units," Remy said.
"It was so interesting to see the intricate workings of each body system, and the profound impact it can have on our health if something goes wrong."
The courses helped Remy build practical skills and industry-specific knowledge. She completed 80 hours of work placement over two years, including at the Sensory Clinic in Maitland as an assistant paediatric occupational therapist.
Remy said the combination of TAFE NSW studies and her HSC took some planning.
"TAFE NSW was incredibly accommodating," she said. "Our teachers took our health and wellbeing seriously and understood the pressure TVET students are under, posting resources on our online learning platform, and providing us with additional lessons for study and practice exams."
TAFE NSW head teacher health, wellbeing and community services Leanne Klein-Schiphorst said TVET (TAFE-delivered vocational education and training) students like Remy are getting a head start on a rewarding career.
"Not only are our graduates' job prospects excellent but they are getting an early start in a fulfilling career where they make a tangible difference in the health and wellbeing of individuals and the Hunter community," she said.
Remy plans to enrol at university and study nursing or occupational therapy next year, and recommends a TVET course to other Hunter high school students.
"It was so cool to develop relationships with people who are the same age, completing their HSC, and have a deep passion in serving others through allied health," she said.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.