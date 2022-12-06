The northern coalfields occupied a period in history which has largely passed and a way of life which persists in the memories of fewer and fewer people. Justice Michael Kirby provided an insight into the warmth with which this outstanding jurist and great Australian viewed the coalminers of the northern field whom he described as 'the salt of the Australian earth'.
Many people from other regions and other industries who look back on their history often see it as rather quaint but well to be rid of. For us from the mining communities the past is more often viewed with a certain nostalgia which almost verges on a yearning to relive those days. However, I fear we romanticise about those days. They were days of deprivation, exploitation, struggle, sacrifice, suffering, uncertainty, shattered dreams, and personal and community tragedy. There was also a positive side of those days of a sense of community, of family, of interdependence, solidarity, self respect, personal pride and often heroic achievement which flowed from a determination of people in the industry to assert and defend their rights, to resist and overcome injustice and to leave a better world for their children than the one they had inherited.
The coal mining industry in the Hunter Valley was not just one of many; it was central to almost everything about the valley. It was the primary cause of the initial European settlement of the lower Hunter, it determined the pattern of settlement and the transport network, it attracted the steel industry which dominated the Newcastle industrial landscape for many years, it provided a living for tens of thousands of families, it provided the power to fuel Australian industry and it earned and continues to earn billions of dollars in export earnings.
The basic unit of the industry was the individual pit with its adjoining village like Pelaw Main and, later, the dormitory towns like Kurri Kurri and Cessnock. The pit was the raison d'etre. It dominated our lives and determined the parameters of our living. It largely set the scope and the horizons of our thinking and of our vision. I can still see the bobbing lanterns of the coalminers as they made their way up Neath Street after the pit whistle had summoned them to the start of the shift at Pelaw Main pit. Some of them carried a canary cage with a life saving creature on the perch. They came out of their front gates to join their work mates in the line that moved up the hill and disappeared over the crest.
I also acknowledge the heroic and dedicated women of the coalfields who sometimes seemed to manage a household with nothing, but strove to maintain the spirit and confidence of their families. The members of the Mine Women's Auxiliaries always appeared at the schools with their containers brimming with hot soup during periods of prolonged strikes to make sure the kids had a full belly at lunch time. They also glued cloth strips across the windows of the school to reduce the risk of injury from shattered glass during those grim days when we expected Japanese bombers to target the coal mines.
It was difficult for the early miners to retain personal dignity when they knew that the coal owners valued the life of their pit horses more than they valued the life of the miners. It cost money to replace a dead pit horse but dead and crippled miners cost them nothing until compulsory workers' compensation was introduced and their premiums were influenced by the level of injuries and deaths.
Before compulsory bath houses at the mines, the black coal dust streaked with sweat was carried home where the miner's wife had a round galvanised metal tub brimming with hot water in the middle of the kitchen and the kids were sent outside to play "until Dad has his bath". How indeed could men retain their dignity in those circumstances and in circumstances where they depended on canaries to warn them of the presence of odourless, deadly gas or rats which scurried past food towards the intake heading to warn them of an imminent roof fall.
There are numerous examples of how it was possible for coal miners to retain and assert their self respect and personal dignity. There are the constantly recurring themes of community, loyalty, interdependence, courage, self sacrifice, musical expression, creativity and humour. After you had washed off the coal dust you could go to choir practice or don your dinner suit and carry your regalia to meetings of your friendly society or the Masonic Lodge or you could attend meetings of your club or political party. In all of these forums you could not distinguish between a miner and a mine manager and each person was as good as the next. A commitment to music led to the great choirs of the coalfields and the bands, the vocalists, and the instrumentalists. I was always fascinated by the story of Jascha Gopinko and such august names as Ernest Llewellyn, Alwyn Elliott, Llewellyn Bevan and many more.
I summarise a few recollections of life in a coal town: the modest but generally spotless homes, camping at Lake Macquarie, school concerts, May Day celebrations, bullock teams, the home garden and chook run, pigeons, ferrets, rabbit traps and shanghais, the visiting roller skating rink and the circus, Saturday afternoon dances, farewells and welcome homes for the soldiers during World War Il, the ice cream cart with its German vendor, the Chinese man with his case of cloth balanced on a bamboo pole across his shoulders, the daily milk and bread carts, the weekly meat, fruit and vegetable carts, the ice and soft drink carts, Sunday school picnics, the blast of the pit whistle during the day which froze us in our seats at school as we wondered who had been injured or killed and the teacher suspended the lesson until the pupils had composed themselves.
With only a very modest school library and with our radio listening largely confined to such gems as The Search for the Golden Boomerang, Dad and Dave and Greenbottle in Yes - What?, the main escape where we could be transported to new and distant worlds and to great adventures was the local picture theatre. On Saturday afternoons we had our imagination challenged as we rode horses through the deserts, steered sailing ships through boiling waters, climbed the highest mountains and brought to justice the most sinister criminals. But the moving pictures also helped to introduce us to a more opulent world of privilege and luxury and to concentrate our minds on the need to pursue greater fairness and equity.
Even the Kurri Kurri picture house which was known grandly as the Kings Theatre seemed to me to be a place of opulence compared with our two roomed cottage with a half enclosed verandah, lino on the floor, a settee in the kitchen, a tap at the back door, a lean-to wash house and a free standing dunny in the back yard. To me the Kings Theatre was a grand building of Grecian urns, cascading floral arrangements, chandeliers, a grand staircase, plush carpets, a large feature mirror in the upstairs foyer and cushioned seats in the lounge and dress circle. Of course, it was nothing of the kind. In retrospect the urns were made of plaster of Paris, the flowers were paper, the carpets were worn and the chandeliers were simply light fittings which were more elaborate that the white enamel light shades we had at home.
It can be difficult to understand how men who worked in blackness lit by tallow lamps, safety lamps and finally electric lamps could put it behind them even though the earliest miners joined their fathers down the pit as young as seven years of age until child labour laws and compulsory schooling provided some protection.
I well remember a dear friend Gwilym Williams who was always known as Fatty. Gwilym was the youngest lodge officer of Bellbird colliery and was a survivor of the 1923 disaster. When his father kept making excuses for not helping him with his homework, Gwilym came to realise why. His father finally confessed: "No Gwilym, I can't help you because I never learnt to read or write. I had not turned eight when I joined my father down the pit. We went down each day before the sun rose and we came up after the sun had set. I never saw sunlight until Sundays and I never went to school".
Our communities were isolated, insular and largely self contained. Even little Pelaw Main where I was born had its school, two churches, a post office, a School of Arts with its town library, the Co-op store, three other shops, two greengrocers, two butcher shops, two bakeries one with a meat pie factory, a boot maker, a barber shop with its billiard room and three SP book makers. You could have your clocks repaired by my Uncle Dick Oliver, your horses shod at Workman's and you could buy a lettuce or a chook for Christmas dinner from Sam Horton. If you didn't own a sheep, a goat or a cow you could borrow one from a friend or neighbour to 'help keep the grass down'.
Our fuel was provided by coal tickets issued by the mines which entitled their employees to a free load of coal for their coal fires. Those of us who didn't qualify for a coal ticket were often given one. In bad times our mothers would send us down to the railway with a hessian bag or bucket to gather coal that had fallen from the coal trains. It was a special treat when the train driver would drop a shovel full of coal from the loco as he passed by.
Our isolation was almost complete. A trip to Newcastle was a great outing which involved buses doing the rounds of the villages to collect passengers and take them to the railway station where they caught the red rattler. Depending upon the direction of the wind, the steam belching train engine often filled the carriages with smoke, the smell of burning coal and grit that cut into your eyes. But a train carriage full of people was a community in itself, not like travelling to Newcastle in your own motor car where you can close the windows, turn on the air conditioning and be ready to blast your horn at other drivers isolated in their own cars. A trip to Sydney was nothing less than a great adventure which we very seldom made but which kept us awake the night before in excited anticipation. Beyond Sydney was a world we could only imagine and other countries were almost unimaginable places which we believed we would never be able to visit and which, sometimes, we even doubted existed at all.
When I went to Sydney in 1951 to continue my education I enrolled in a faculty which was largely dominated by the sons and daughters of the well-to-do who studied economics to better understand the business world in order to prepare them to take their place in it. As a young radical socialist I chose to study economics to better understand how capitalism worked so that I could play a part in changing it. I have always been sorry that I was not able to do more but I gave it my best shot.
My first brawl at the University resulted from my defence of the coalminers. The memories of the silver tails about the blackouts during the 1949 coal strike were still strong and they blamed "those Commo coalminers who were always on strike". When I was asked where I came from I did not endear myself to them when I proudly proclaimed that I was from the Northern Coalfields. I have always been immensely proud of my association with the coal mining industry and of the privilege of representing coalminers and coal communities at local, state and national levels. I am indebted to those communities for entrusting me with that responsibility. I have tried not to let them down. Had I been able to choose my origins I would have chosen no other that those I had. I had a proud beginning; a family where kinship compensated for significant material disadvantage (although we didn't quite realise that at the time) and a community where comradeship, courage, self sacrifice and human decency helped to compensate for an exploitive industry, two roomed cottages, unsealed streets, a lack of town amenities, free standing dunnies in the back yard which were serviced by the weekly visit of the sanitary truck, struggle, injury and death.
I like to think that I have absorbed the central ethos and the principles of coalminers so that my epitaph could read:
"He never scabbed, he never crossed a picket line and he never betrayed his class."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.