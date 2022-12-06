My first brawl at the University resulted from my defence of the coalminers. The memories of the silver tails about the blackouts during the 1949 coal strike were still strong and they blamed "those Commo coalminers who were always on strike". When I was asked where I came from I did not endear myself to them when I proudly proclaimed that I was from the Northern Coalfields. I have always been immensely proud of my association with the coal mining industry and of the privilege of representing coalminers and coal communities at local, state and national levels. I am indebted to those communities for entrusting me with that responsibility. I have tried not to let them down. Had I been able to choose my origins I would have chosen no other that those I had. I had a proud beginning; a family where kinship compensated for significant material disadvantage (although we didn't quite realise that at the time) and a community where comradeship, courage, self sacrifice and human decency helped to compensate for an exploitive industry, two roomed cottages, unsealed streets, a lack of town amenities, free standing dunnies in the back yard which were serviced by the weekly visit of the sanitary truck, struggle, injury and death.