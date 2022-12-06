The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/News/History

Life in a coal mining town: A memoir by the late Bob Brown AM

December 7 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pelaw Main Colliery, c 1910. Picture by T Dimmock, courtesy of Coalfields Local History Association.

Robert James 'Bob' Brown AM was born and raised in Pelaw Main, served as Cessnock's mayor and state member, and as the federal MP for the seats of Hunter and Charlton. 

Mr Brown - who died in March this year, aged 88 - wrote the following memoir, which his son Brad provided to the Advertiser for publication.

The northern coalfields occupied a period in history which has largely passed and a way of life which persists in the memories of fewer and fewer people. Justice Michael Kirby provided an insight into the warmth with which this outstanding jurist and great Australian viewed the coalminers of the northern field whom he described as 'the salt of the Australian earth'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.