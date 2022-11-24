Eleven charities and community organisations will benefit from a festive fundraising initiative by the Cessnock-Bellbird Uniting Church.
The church's innovations team has coordinated a Christmas Tree Festival, in which local businesses and community groups were invited to decorate a Christmas tree that will support a cause of their choice.
Donation boxes are placed next to each tree and the public is invited to view the trees and vote for their favourite by placing a gold coin in the box for its associated charity.
The trees can be viewed at Cessnock Uniting Church (located on the corner of Cooper and Cumberland Streets) on weekdays from 10.30am to 2pm and Sundays from 10.30am to noon until Friday, December 16.
The church sees the festival as an opportunity to support some very worthy charities, while engaging with the local community.
"Our hope is that the various charities will receive some funds, and that some people who haven't visited (the church) before will become familiar with this place and the hall," Reverend Neil Smith said.
"We want it to be a place where people feel comfortable."
The fundraising totals will be announced at the church's Sunday morning service on December 18.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
