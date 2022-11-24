The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock-Bellbird Uniting Church Christmas Tree Festival supports 11 charities

Krystal Sellars
Krystal Sellars
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:11pm, first published 12:35pm
Parishioners and supporters at the launch of Cessnock-Bellbird Uniting Church's Christmas Tree Festival on Wednesday. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

Eleven charities and community organisations will benefit from a festive fundraising initiative by the Cessnock-Bellbird Uniting Church.

