Emma Myers says she's still pinching herself - a television series she co-created will premiere this Saturday night.
The 28-year-old from Pokolbin collaborated with Angus Thompson and Nina Oyama to create Latecomers, which is being praised for its groundbreaking portrayal of people with disabilities and their sex lives.
It draws from the trio's lived experiences, from Myers and Thompson as individuals with cerebral palsy and Oyama as a carer.
Myers and Thompson connected through the ABC Regional Storyteller Scholarship program in 2020.
"Angus contacted me afterwards and said 'Let's create something together'," Myers said.
They eventually brought in Oyama (Utopia), who went to university with Thompson before becoming his carer, and Myers had interviewed while working as a reporter at ABC Newcastle.
The project was picked up by Digital Originals, an initiative of Screen Australia, SBS and NITV that is designed to support screen creatives currently underrepresented in the sector.
Latecomers stars Thompson as Frank and Hannah Diviney as Sarah, two young people with cerebral palsy who meet when their able-bodied friends Elliot (Patrick Jhanur) and Brandi (Miriama Smith) hook up at a bar.
Frank and Sarah are forced to get to know one another and confide in each other their sexual inexperience. Frank decides to pursue Sarah but sabotages the relationship when he turns up drunk to their date and insults her (before drunkenly vomiting on her for good measure). But when Elliot is left to clean up the mess, it sets off an unpredictable chain reaction that causes both Frank and Sarah to confront hard truths about disability, misogyny, love, and self-worth.
Myers says she hopes the show will change society's perceptions of people with a disability, particularly women.
"A lot of people don't know much about people with disabilities; and what they do know is on a TV screen, and a lot of the time it's not accurate," she said.
"This shows a woman with physical disability exploring her sexuality in an authentic way.
"Historically, women are given the role of caregiver, and society shuns able-bodied men who contemplate a relationship with a woman with a disability.
"We're hoping to rectify those perceptions."
Myers completed her Bachelor of Arts honours thesis on the process of creating the show, with a focus on disability and sexuality in contemporary culture.
Latecomers was filmed in Newcastle and while Myers was only on set for two days (before coming down with COVID), she said it was a great experience.
"I always wondered what it would be like, after watching the behind-the-scenes features on DVDs," she said.
"I was on set for the day of the 'big stunt' - not to give to much away, but one of the main characters falls into water.
"It was an amazing experience that I hope I can have again."
Myers - who went to Mount View High School and was crowned Miss Cessnock City in 2015 - said she has always wanted to work in the film industry.
"I knew I would never have the average job (in the Hunter Valley) - I can't work in a cellar door, or be a waitress or a chef, or a salesperson. If I wanted to work in a shop I'd have to make sure my chair can fit through the racks," she said.
"I've always felt that I was meant to be in this industry."
Myers actually auditioned for the role of Sarah, which went to Diviney - a disability and women's rights advocate who made headlines this year for calling out pop stars Lizzo and Beyoncé for their ableist lyrics.
Not to be deterred, Myers got herself an agent and had eight auditions within three months, landing a role in an advertising campaign for TheField.jobs, a new website for jobseekers with disabilities.
The producers were so impressed with her work that they asked her to attend the launch of the website at Parliament House in Canberra alongside Australian of the Year, Dylan Alcott, where she appeared on a live cross to ABC News Breakfast.
Myers has finished her latest contract as a reporter with ABC, but will return in the New Year for a one-off special on a burlesque show featuring dancers with disabilities.
She also plans to write a book and eventually complete a PhD, and would love to continue working in the screenwriting sector, with has a couple more ideas for mini-series in the pipeline.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
