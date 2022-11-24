Man charged after pursuit through Aberdare

A police officer sustained a leg injury after he was hit by a car during a pursuit in Aberdare in the early hours of Thursday morning.
A man has been charged with various traffic offences following the pursuit, and has since been refused bail in court.
About 12.50am Thursday, officers from Hunter Valley Police District were conducting patrols of the Cessnock area, when they attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Mirage on Cessnock Road.
The Mitsubishi failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated travelling along Duffie Drive before turning onto Aberdare Road.
At the intersection of Quarrybylong Street, the driver of the Mitsubishi lost control and collided with a police vehicle and a male constable standing nearby.
The pursuit was terminated shortly after, before the Mitsubishi was later seen stopped on James Street; however, the driver had fled on foot.
With the assistance of Polair and the Dog Unit a man was found hiding in the rear yard of a house on O'Brien Street, about 1.30am.
The 33-year-old disqualified driver was taken to Cessnock police station and charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous and negligent driving.
He appeared before Cessnock Local Court on Thursday, where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Wednesday, December 7.
The constable sought medical treatment for a minor leg injury.
