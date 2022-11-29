Domestic violence awareness event Cessnock Walks Kawuma is on today (November 30). The walk will assemble at Castlemaine Street at 10am, making its to the TAFE grounds, for entertainment, information stalls and lunch. Read more here.
Kurri Kurri-raised author Greg McLaren will speak about his new novel, Camping Underground, at Cessnock Library this Thursday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Read more here.
Mai-Wel and Castle Personnel will host a free community event this Friday to celebrate International Day of People with Disability. The event will be held at Mai-Wel's Cessnock centre (201 Vincent Street) from 11am to 2.30pm, with a free barbecue and a showcase of local disability service providers. RSVP to events@maiwel.com.au
The second stage of the Millfield Skate Park will be officially opened on Friday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, with a demonstration by Tempest and light refreshments. Read more here.
Carols in the Park: Cessnock Sportsground, Friday from 5pm. Carols, markets, a visit from Santa and fireworks. Read more here.
Christmas at Huntlee: Triton Boulevard, Saturday from 4pm to 8pm. Food trucks, market stalls and a visit from Santa. For more information, email community@huntlee.com.au.
Cessnock Congregational Church Carols night: St Philip's Christian College Cessnock, Saturday from 5.30pm, featuring the Waratah Girls Choir and members of the Australian Army Band Newcastle.BBQ available or BYO picnic. This is an alcohol-and-smoke-free event.
Hunter Valley Gardens Christmas Lights Spectacular: Runs nightly until January 26 (closed Christmas Day). Tickets and more information at huntervalleygardens.com.au.
Qirkz in the Hunter opens its doors at the Hotel Denman, Abermain this Friday night, with Jeff Duff's Bowie Unzipped as the opening night act. Read more here.
The Mulletfest national finals will be held at Hebburn Motorsport Park, Elrington on Saturday. Gates open at 10am. Read more here.
The Wollombi Tavern will host its annual woodchop this Saturday. The fun kicks off at 11am. Read more here.
The 2022 Cessnock Customer Service Awards will be held at Cessnock Leagues Club this Saturday night. Read more here.
Bellbird Hotel: Saturday, 4FX.
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Nathan Cole.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Cascadence.
Caledonia Hotel: Friday, Reactor.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Tony Camps. Saturday, The Crawford Brothers Duo.
Col Brown Rotary Park: Saturday, Teasha & Mari (4.30pm-7.30pm).
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, James Paul. Saturday, Tropical Dingoes.
Cypress Lakes Resort Pokolbin: Friday, Kazzie.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, The Way. Saturday, Shivoo. Sunday, Jake Hunt.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, CC Lee and the Groove. Saturday, Mike Horbacz; The Avenue. Sunday, Mak Duo.
Hotel Cessnock: Sunday, Andy Abra.
Huntlee Tavern: Saturday, Lies N' Destruction: The Guns N Roses Show. Sunday, TK Vibez.
Neath Hotel: Saturday, Ben Seymour.
Nineteen Hunter Valley (The Vintage): Friday, Bryce Sainty. Saturday, Greg Bryce.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Chloe Gill.
Paxton Hotel: Saturday, KISStory: The Australian KISS tribute show.
Qirkz in the Hunter (Hotel Denman): Friday, Jeff Duff's Bowie Unzipped. Saturday, Victor Valdes' Mexican Mariachi Band.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Friday, Run For Cover. Saturday, 24 Hours.
Royal Oak Hotel Cessnock: Saturday, Smokin Rosie.
Samasama: Thursday, Anna Weatherup.
Weston Workers Club: Saturday, Solid Gold Party Night with Dave Cochrane.
Wollombi Tavern: Friday, Joanna Ruival. Sunday, Huckleberry.
Email your What's On listings to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.