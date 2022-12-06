The number of dwelling approvals in the Cessnock local government area in the 2021/22 was almost three times the amount that had been predicted.
In that 12-month period, 934 new dwellings were approved across the city; nearly triple the forecast of 318.
This included 435 new dwellings in the new town of Huntlee (North Rothbury), 127 at Avery's Village in Heddon Greta, 75 in its neighbouring suburb of Cliftleigh, 96 at Bellbird North, 35 in Valley View Place at Nulkaba and 34 in West Street, Greta.
The figure is also well above the number of homes needed to accommodate Cessnock's projected population forecast over the next two decades.
Currently sitting around 63,000, the city's population is expected to reach about 97,500 residents by 2041. Based on a household size of around 2.58 people, an extra 12,644 new dwellings would be required by then - around 630 dwellings per year.
Cessnock City Council manages residential growth using its recently-reviewed Urban Growth Management Plan, in conjunction with its annual monitoring report (AMR).
"The AMR focuses on growth levels in different areas and the types of development being approved. Reporting on monitoring annually allows council to quickly pick up trends in the development industry and respond quickly and effectively," a council spokesperson said.
"The amount of vacant zoned residential land is also tracked each year in the AMR and council's Urban Growth Management Plan. This data allows council to rezone suitable land to residential to keep up with higher-than-average growth rates.
"Council is currently undertaking preliminary planning for residential growth in Nulkaba and Sawyers Gully to meet the high growth rates."
The plan and report also help council to guide strategies to handle population growth, such as its Cessnock Traffic and Transport Strategy.
"The strategy aims to improve and future proof the city's transport network, and provide council and its residents with a vision for transport, both public and private, that improves access to housing, jobs and services," the spokesperson said.
Major upgrades on council's radar for the near future include intersections upgrades for Wollombi Road (with a grant application lodged) and the development of a ring road around the Cessnock CBD (with concept planning under way).
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
