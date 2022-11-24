Three Hunter Valley businesses have been recognised among the state's top operators at the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards.
Hot air balloon operators Balloon Aloft and Beyond Ballooning, and Margan Wines and Restaurant were among the winners at the awards, which were presented at Luna Park on November 24.
Balloon Aloft - which runs flights in the Hunter Valley, Camden, Mudgee and Byron Bay - picked up gold in the Adventure Tourism category.
Owner and senior pilot, Matthew Scaife said the Balloon Aloft team was thrilled to win the award.
"We have such a passionate team here at Balloon Aloft. We love what we do, flying passengers over some of the most spectacular parts of the state," he said.
"This award means so much to us after what has been a challenging couple of years for everyone in the tourism industry."
Lovedale-based Beyond Ballooning was awarded bronze in the same category, and silver in the Tour and/or Transport Operators category, while Margan Wines and Restaurant won the gold award for Excellence in Food Tourism.
Gold winners will go on to represent NSW at the Australian Tourism Awards in March.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
