The Hunter region has confirmed its position as one of the state's leading culinary powerhouses with a record number of hats in the 2023 Good Food Guide.
Seven Hunter restaurants were awarded hats in the highly-regarded annual guide, which was unveiled at the NSW hospitality industry's night of nights at Shell House Dining Room & Terrace in Sydney on November 21.
Muse Restaurant retained its superstar two-hat status, one of only three regional restaurants to receive two hats in this year's guide.
Good Food Guide stalwarts Bistro Molines, Margan and Muse Kitchen were awarded one hat, alongside new entrants EXP and Yellow Billy (both in Pokolbin), and Newcastle's Flotilla.
EXP owner Frank Fawkner said his team was thrilled to be included in the guide.
"For the team, Emma and I it is the icing on the cake. Doing what we do week in and week out within a vibrant busy restaurant and being able to create memorable, delicious experiences for our guests is more than enough. This recognition from our industry and peers makes it that bit sweeter," Fawkner said.
Yellow Billy sommelier Pat Hester and chef Sam Alexander said they "could not be prouder or happier" to be named in the guide.
"After four years of labour and love to be recognised by the Good Food Guide by obtaining one hat for Yellow Billy is amazing," Hester said.
"I am so pleased that the Hunter region overall did so well at the awards and I think deservedly so."
Lisa Margan of Margan Restaurant said it was great to see new entrants from the Hunter in this year's guide.
"It's an honour just to get in the Good Food Guide, with the plethora of great restaurants, and gruelling review process, led alone being awarded a hat," she said.
"Basically, an independent reviewer determines whether a restaurant is worth your time and money. So it's great to see these three new additions, and our region being recognised more than I've seen in my three decades in the Hunter."
Hunter Culinary Association chair Gus Maher said the awards will help give the hospitality industry the lift it needs after a couple of incredibly tricky years.
"These chefs and restauranteurs have been incredibly resilient, and many have spent their time innovating to stay afloat and plotting how they could catapult themselves back into the spotlight with creative ideas to again tempt us all into dining out," Maher said.
"The Hunter region's leading eatery Muse Restaurant again led the way, and with Flotilla, EXP and Yellow Billy newly attaining hat status, the Hunter region is now a very credible food destination in its own right."
