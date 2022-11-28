The Advertiser - Cessnock
Seven Hunter restaurants receive Hats in 2023 Good Food Guide

Updated November 28 2022 - 1:45pm, first published 1:40pm
Yellow Billy chef Sam Alexander and sommelier Patrick Hester were proud to receive a Hat in the 2023 Good Food Guide.

The Hunter region has confirmed its position as one of the state's leading culinary powerhouses with a record number of hats in the 2023 Good Food Guide.

