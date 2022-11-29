A program that aims to solve staff shortages in the hospitality industry is under way in the Hunter Valley.
Yes Chef - an immersive cookery program for high school students - launched at Crowne Plaza last Wednesday.
Seventeen students from eight high schools - including Cessnock, Kurri Kurri, Maitland, Francis Greenway, Dungog, Singleton, St Joseph's Lochinvar and Hunter Valley Grammar School - are taking part in the program, which is being delivered by TAFE NSW in partnership with Crowne Plaza, Voco Kirkton Park and Bistro Molines.
The students will experience the skills and expertise involved in planning, cooking and plating a three-course meal to paying guests at an event at Crowne Plaza.
The program started with an introductory activities and an excursion to the three venues last Wednesday; followed by three days of training at TAFE, led by head teacher of commercial cookery Mark McManus; and will culminate with the three-course dinner at Crowne Plaza on Tuesday, December 6.
Cessnock High School year 10 student Natarlia Lambkin-Tonks is among the participants.
Natarlia has already completed work experience at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley and said she is hoping to secure an apprenticeship.
"I have liked cooking since I was little. I like how creative it is," she said.
"Once I have my qualifications hopefully I'll be able to travel and work. There's lots of opportunities."
Dungog High School year 10 student Lewis Ince, who is already doing a school-based apprenticeship at the Three Birdies restaurant at Stroud Country Club, said he signed up for the Yes Chef course because he thought it would be a good opportunity to learn from different chefs.
Lewis said he likes the challenges and creativity of working in a kitchen.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley executive chef Jason Hawker said it was important to focus on developing the chefs of the future.
"We need to build pathways to hospitality to show it as a sustainable career, not a stop-gap," he said.
The Yes Chef dinner will be held at Redsalt Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley on Tuesday, December 6. Doors open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.
Tickets are $50 for a three-course meal, and are available at crowneplazahuntervalley.com.au/yes-chef-dinner-service-guest-form.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
