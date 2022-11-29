Cooler-than-average days and possible showers are forecast in Cessnock this week, before the sunshine returns on Sunday.
Daytime temperatures will range from 23 to 24 (a few degrees below average for November), with a chance of showers on Friday and Saturday, before a sunny 28-degree day to round out the weekend.
The warmer weather is set to continue into next week, reaching 31 on Monday, with showers also predicted.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
