Josh Dagg century steers Greta-Branxton to third win on trot in Coalfields Cup

Round eight of Cessnock District cricket was a dominant one for the bat, with three centuries providing the individual highlights of the round.
Greta/Branxton first grade No.3 batter Josh Dagg notched his second top grade club century in the match against PCH at Singleton's Cook Park No.3.
The 37-year-old, who came to the middle at the fall of the first wicket, was productive from the outset and did not give a chance as he worked the ball around the ground. He found the boundary a dozen times and finished unbeaten on 121 from just 109 balls.
Fellow clubman Jamie McNamara also notched a ton in the third grade game against Hotel Cessnock at Baddeley 2. McNamara retired on 102 from just 48 deliveries which included 16 boundaries and four maximums.
Piranhas fourth grade batsman Daniel Olsen also retired upon reaching his century off just 84 balls in the match against Wine Country at St. Philip's. Olsen faced 84 balls and smashed 11 boundaries and cleared the rope five times
In Coalfields Cup, Greta/Branxton made it three wins on the trot with their 110-run win over PCH on the back of Dagg's century.
The Blues batted first and compiled a healthy 6-254 from their 40 overs. Dagg was well supported by Brent Watson (46) and skipper Joey Butler (37) who were also productive between the wickets.
Abe Jones was the pick of the PCH attack with 3-48 off 8.
PCH were all out in the 36th over for 144. Dan Oldknow struck the ball crisply for an unbeaten 52, as did opener Pat Denniss (32), with Abe Jones notching 16.
Watson completed a fine all-round game for Greta/Branxton with 3-28 off 5, with Pat Andrews (3-8 off 8) and Will Regan (2-5 off 4.1) bowling tidy spells.
Competition leader Valley/JPC just snuck over the line in their two-wicket victory against Wine Country at Miller Park.
Wine Country batted first and struggled through their innings, but got through the 40 to finish with 6-122. Jason Ambrose was once again their best with an unbeaten 48, with James Field (28) and Drew Olsen (17) making starts.
Luke Dempster was the pick of the Valley/JPC attack with 2-21 off 8.
Valley/JPC were cruising to victory in reply at 2-107. They then lost the next six wickets for just 15 runs, but held on to sneak home without further loss.
Isaac Barry led the way with 47, with Jacob Carey (24) their next best.
Luke Jeans kept the Wood Ducks in the game with 4-16 off 5, while Ben Wood also kept a lid on things with 3-23 off 8.
After two consecutive losses, Bellbird got back in the winning circle with a 40-run victory over cellar dwellars Glendon.
The Tigers batted first for a modest 9-148, with Rob Drage (36), Ben Fairlie (29), Zac Kronholm (25) and skipper Joey Main (16) all contributing.
The wickets were fairly evenly spread among the Glendon bowlers, with Anthony Bailey (3-39 off 8), Cooper Bailey (2-20 off 8), Kyle Bailey (2-38 off 8) and Oliver Gunn (2-25 off 7) all bowling well.
Glendon were all out in reply for 108, with Anthony Bailey completing an excellent all-round game with 30. Drew Nelson (21), Ji Bailey (21) and Kyle Bailey (15) also made starts.
Bellbird were best served by Billy Orr (4-12 off 6.3), Joey Main (2-24 off 6) and Jason Orr (2-28 off 5).
In the final game of the round, the Piranhas made it back-to-back wins for the first time in as long as club secretary Matt Hopley can remember with a six-wicket win over Creeks.
It ended a four-match winning streak for Creeks, and really opened up the competition for the second half of the season.
Creeks batted first and were skittled for just 72, with Steve Unicomb (28) and Clint Harman (14) the only batsmen to provide any real resistance.
Hopley was superb with the new ball for the Piranhas, ripping through the top order with 5-26 off 8. He was well backed up by Fletcher Sharpe who took 4-23 off 7.
The Piranhas kept their semi-final aspirations alive in reply, reaching the target fairly comfortably in the 13th over after losing just the four wickets. Sharpe (26) and Hopley (24) both completed fine all-round games.
Bellbird 5/100 (Matt Fairlie 44no, Stef Durie 16, Jason Varley 2-22 off 4) defeated Greta/Branxton 10/97 (Regan Rolfe 37, Adam Curnuck 27, Wayne Chandler 17, Mark Scott 5-32 off 9.2).
Wine Country defeated Chelmsford Hotel (details not available at time of writing).
Greta/Branxton 2/287 (Jamie McNamara 102 ret, Noah McNamara 64no, Ben Lahey 53 ret, Cameron Carmody 48, Dave Cooper 1-51 off 10, Joel Butterfield 1-36 off 5) defeated Hotel Cessnock 10/83 (N. Wallace 19, Dave Cooper 17, P. Robinson 13, Jamie McNamara 5-18 off 6.3, Lewis Jacobs 2-25 off 6, Adam Kerry 2-12 off 5.5).
Wine Country defeated Bellbird (no details available at time of writing).
Piranhas bye.
Wine Country 4/235 (Riley Brown 99, Jason McMichael 62, Matthew Hollis 28no, Mark Hollis 23no, Ricky Hollis 1-53 off 8, Steve Russell 1-33 off 5, Dan Olsen 1-37 off 10, Maddison Beer 1-26 off 4) defeated Piranhas 4/221 (Dan Olsen 101 ret, Craig Beer 46, Andrew Beer 43no, Reef Cato-Symonds 2-42 off 10, Jason McMichael 2-42 off 10).
Greta/Branxton 5/74 (Peter Watson 18no, Zac Watkins 15, Nigel Charnock 14no, Scott Minter 3-11 off 10) defeated Supporters 10/71 (Scott Minter 30, Kane Jordan 15, Nigel Charnock 4-31 off 9.2, Alistair Leslie 3-15 off 10, Zach Macbeth 2-20 off 5).
First Grade (Coalfields Cup): Valley/JPC 36, Bellbird 30, Creeks 30, Greta/Branxton 27, PCH 21, Wine Country 21, Piranhas 21, Glendon 6.
Second Grade: Bellbird 46, Wine Country 35, Greta/Branxton 31*, Chelmsford Hotel 28*
* game in hand.
Third Grade: Bellbird 32*, Wine Country 32**, Hotel Cessnock 28*, Greta/Branxton 28**, Piranhas 28**.
* byes received, no points allocated.
Fourth Grade: Greta/Branxton 47, Wine Country 42, Supporters 35, Piranhas 26.
Club Championship: Bellbird 304.80, Greta/Branxton 276.70, Wine Country 267.40, Piranhas 151.20.
Club Championship Formula: First Grade x 4, Second Grade x 2.8, Third Grade x 1.75, Fourth Grade x 0.7.
