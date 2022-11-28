The Advertiser - Cessnock
Josh Dagg century steers Greta-Branxton to third win on trot in Coalfields Cup

By Mark Bercini
Updated November 28 2022 - 2:49pm, first published 1:19pm
Greta-Branxton No.3 Josh Dagg scored 121 not out in the Blues win against PCH. Picture supplied

Round eight of Cessnock District cricket was a dominant one for the bat, with three centuries providing the individual highlights of the round.

