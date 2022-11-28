Cessnocks' John Bull Shield representative team kept their finals hopes alive by defeating Singleton by four runs in a thriller at Miller Park on Sunday.
Cessnock batted first and were all bowled out for just 90 in the 23rd over of the 50 over contest.
Opener Pete Brennan (26), skipper Joey Butler (14) and Will Regan (13) were the only Cessnock batters to achieve double figures.
Singleton's Luke Dempster was outstanding with the new ball, picking up 6-45 off his 10 overs, backing up his good early season Coalfields Cup form.
Isaac Barry was also difficult to handle with 3-33 off 8.2.
The match remained evenly poised throughout the Singleton run chase, and in an exciting finish they required 29 to win for the final wicket.
With the tension building in both camps, the visitors fell just four runs shy of the target.
Coalfields Cup instigator Daniel Storey led the way with 21, with opener Brad Cox (17) and Cooper Bailey (10) their next best.
In a great day for the bowlers, Zac Kronholm made it back-to-back John Bull Shield five wicket hauls with 6-38 off 10, with Brent Watson (2-29 off 8) chipping in with a brace of wickets.
