Cessnock City Council will soon receive $374,650 for urgent pothole repairs under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said more than $1.38 million is going straight into the bank accounts of four councils in the Lower Hunter to help them cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead," Mr Martin said.
"This is on top of the ongoing investment in a stronger road network through Fixing Local Roads, Fixing Country Roads and Fixing Country Bridges."
Maitland council will receive $258,718, Port Stephens council will receive $251,105 and Lake Macquarie council will receive $496,155.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils across the state that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
"From December, councils across regional NSW will receive their share of $50 million to repair pothole-ravaged local and regional roads," Mr Farraway said.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles."
The NSW road network is more than 180,000 kilometres long, with local councils currently responsible for maintaining well in excess 85 per cent of it, including regional and local roads.
