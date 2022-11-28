The Advertiser - Cessnock
State grant provides $374,650 for Cessnock pothole repairs

Updated November 28 2022 - 2:30pm, first published 2:26pm
File picture.

Cessnock City Council will soon receive $374,650 for urgent pothole repairs under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.

Local News

