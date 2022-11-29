Cessnock fighter Zack Fitzpatrick back in ring chasing fifth AABL national titles

Cessnock fighter Zack Fitzpatrick enters the senior ranks for the first time at the 2022 Australian Amateur Boxing League titles in Melbourne from Thursday.
Fitzpatrick, 18, will be fighting in the featherweight division at the first titles held since 2020 and is planning to continue his unbeaten run at the nationals which has netted him four Australian amateur titles.
Fighting out of the Crampton Boxing Academy, Fitzpatrick had his final sparring session on Monday before heading down to Melbourne..
It will be his first fight since winning the Australian Boxing Council Lightweight title in a tough bout against Trent Harrison on the Gold Coast in June, this year.
"Through COVID it was pretty hard for me to get fights. I had that fight in June this year and that's been the only one I've really been able to get," Fitzpatrick said.
"Because I'm 18 now I fight in the seniors, so hopefully it will be a bit easier to get a fight.
"I've been training the whole time, I haven't really stopped. I've kept myself fight ready."
Fitzpatrick's trainer Ben Crampton said the young fighter had lost only one bout and most felt he had got the points in the controversial 2020 loss.
Crampton said Zack had opted to stay within the Australian Boxing Council and Australian Amateur Boxing League ranks as he was not interested in fighting at the Olympics under the guise of the Australian Boxing Federation.
"Since I've had Zack as a boy he always just wanted to go professional, so this is the path we are following," Crampton said.
"We have struggled with COVID and the fact that he was so dominant in the junior ranks to get him fights, but he is now in the senior ranks he should get more fights.
"He is able to fight at lightweight but he is probably better 3kg lighter at featherweight.
"Zack's been sparring with men all his life so I don't have any worries about the transition. He will handle it well."
Another Carmpton fighter, Ben Amos will be fighting in the junior welterweight division looking. Amos won the GLIBI Australian Junior Welterweight title on November 5.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.