Cessnock's much-loved Carols in the Park returns this Friday night for the first time since 2018.
The 2019 event was called off due to bushfire smoke, and it hasn't been held the past two years due to COVID restrictions.
The gates will open at Cessnock Sportsground at 5pm Friday, and the carols start at 6.30pm.
Country music star and local resident Tara Naysmith will return to the stage as host, and 14-piece big band Santa's Little Helpers are also back for another year of musical magic under the guidance of director Greg Paterson.
A selection of food trucks will be on hand, along with markets stalls curated by Hunter Events Group.
There will be a visit from Santa Claus himself, and the night will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display at 9pm.
Entry is free; bring your own food, chair or picnic blanket (no alcohol is permitted at the event).
For more information, visit www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
