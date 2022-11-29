The Advertiser - Cessnock
Driver Chloe Formosa making Menangle debut

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 29 2022 - 3:40pm, first published 3:30pm
Michael and Chloe Formosa. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Teenager Chloe Formosa will have her first race drives at Menangle on Tuesday when her father, Michael, takes a team of four to the seven-race twilight meeting.

