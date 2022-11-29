This place we call home has recently delivered big results on state, national and international stages. A number of wonderful athletes have put their stamp on their various sports.
We recently had a young athlete win two gold medals at the national athletics championships. One of our local primary schools recently won the State netball knockout competition - outlasting every other primary school in NSW. A local dancing team have recently won their way through to national championships to be contested in January 2023. And we had four local athletes (Jill grew up here so we are still claiming her) at the world aerobics championships just three weeks ago.
These are all reminders that people from our community can do anything. There is evidence all around us that our locals, that dare to dream and work hard to turn dreams into realities, can and do achieve great things. Outstanding!
Obviously as we roll into December many people will have Christmas on their minds. Decorations and lights on homes and businesses are a guarantee that you know what time of the year it is.
Some incredibly important events are happening to help make Christmas as good as it can be for people that might be struggling a bit in December 2022.
A variety of local charities, businesses, churches and not-for-profits are gathering up donated goods to hand out to those that need a helping hand this year.
Some of them are collecting food for hampers; some are collecting toys and clothes to make gifts baskets; and some of them are simply trying to raise some money so that it can be donated to good causes to be spent over the Christmas season.
I would strongly encourage everyone to think about what they might be able to give or donate in December 2022 to quietly assist others.
