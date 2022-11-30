What is SEO and why should Australian businesses care?

Search engine optimisation (SEO) is a group of techniques you can apply to your website to help it appear more frequently on search engine results pages (SERPs). Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Search engine optimisation (SEO) is a group of techniques you can apply to your website to help it appear more frequently on search engine results pages (SERPs). Most of these processes can introduce small changes in your website, which can also help improve your visitor's user experience (UX).

Thankfully, many of the best practices in website development already coincide with SEO, making it easier for new sites like yours to get easily discovered on the internet. However, they're not enough to significantly push a website's ranking upwards in today's search engine algorithms.

As you can see, SEO can benefit most websites that aim to garner a lot of visitors and users. For example, if a blogger's website runs on ads, having more visitors can let them earn more from ad exposure and clicks. If the website aims to spread awareness, more visitors ushered in by SEO can easily fulfil the site's goal.

Nonetheless, as an Australian business, will those benefits and effects be enough for you to care? If you're interested in knowing the answer to this question, continue reading below.

SEO provides multitudes of benefits

It's said that nine out of ten people in the world experience the wonders of the internet for the first time through a search engine. Social platforms can't compete with the amount of traffic a search engine can bring to a website or business too. You can optimise your website and acquire many visitors and users with these details.

In some parts of the world, SEO has been proven ten times more effective than print advertising when converting potential customers or leads. Also, nine out of ten leads often become paying customers using search engines.

If you want to grow the number of your customers and greatly improve your online reputation, you should get started with SEO. If you're using WordPress for your website, you can benefit greatly from hiring the best WordPress SEO team too.

Search engine optimisation (SEO) is a group of techniques you can apply to your website to help it appear more frequently on search engine results pages (SERPs). Picture supplied

SEO gives an unparalleled edge against the competition

There's a reason that you've just read about search engine optimisation today. And that reason is that Australia's SEO industry is still a bit premature.

According to experts, the country is lagging compared to the United Kingdom and the United States. But even though SEO isn't yet that popular in Australia, the country has one of the highest pay-per-click rates in the world. So, what do these pieces of information mean for businesses in the country?

SEO is important, and as an Australian entrepreneur, these pieces of information mean that utilising SEO as soon as possible for your business means that you can easily get your website on top of the search engine results pages (SERPs), locally in particular. Suppose you have an e-commerce website; performing SEO on your site can give you an unfair advantage against other startup e-commerce sites.

SEO Is a slow process

Unfortunately, SEO isn't something that can change your website for the better overnight. It takes a lot of time for SEO processes and changes to work. And even experts and pros understand that this is often the case unless they're dealing with a business thriving in an unpopular niche or market (e.g., COVID telehealth).

To set your expectations, it's common to see the first few improvements in your site after SEO work has been done around the third and fourth months. Typically, that only happens to websites that've been published for a long time or with some authority on the subject matter or niche it's in.

Meanwhile, if the site is completely new and is competing in a highly saturated market, you can expect that it'll take around six months to a year to see any visible improvements in your site's ranking.

Other factors that may affect the time before SEO works on your site as well are your content, existing backlinks, website speed, SEO budget, niche, compliance to search engine rules, and search engine algorithm updates.

Overall, Australian businesses should perform SEO as soon as possible as it may take a while to work. And remember that it's easy to get stuck in the obscure pages of the search engine result if your competition has started working on their site's SEO earlier than you.

Conclusion