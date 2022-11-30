As the Cessnock Walks Kawuma march made its way through the CBD on Wednesday, the message was loud and clear: Cessnock says no to domestic and family violence.
About 650 people took part in the march, which was followed by a community event at the Cessnock TAFE grounds.
Organised by the Cessnock Domestic and Family Violence Network, the event returned full-scale for the first time since its debut year in 2019, after running an online campaign in 2020 and a self-guided walk in 2021.
A large number of school children took part in the march, and Kurri Kurri High School students Phillip Farley and Samuel Tedd gave the acknowledgement of country and opening address.
"We acknowledge that we are all standing in unity - First Nations and non-First Nations people - to say no to domestic violence and to take a stand for our future," Phillip said.
'We will not be silent and longer when our people are suffering. We will stand up for them and we will forever recognise them."
"Domestic violence affects over two million of us, and we will no longer stand back and watch our nation suffer as a result of the abuse that is happening in our communities as we stand idly by," Samuel added.
"We are standing up to let our nation know that domestic violence is not tolerated. Our community will be free from the wickedness of domestic violence."
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal and Cessnock Walks Kawuma chairperson Sonia Sharpe led the pledge against domestic and family violence: "I pledge never to commit, condone or stay silent about domestic and family violence within our community in all its forms".
Cr Suvaal said the numbers were a "show of force" against violence.
"Today we stand together as a community to change attitudes and culture around violence. We stand together to raise awareness about the prevalence of domestic violence in our community," he said.
"We can all do our part to end domestic violence."
Hunter Valley Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Matt Zimmer gave a rundown what police have done to prevent domestic violence and help survivors in the three years since Cessnock Walks Kawuma was last held.
In that time, the Hunter Valley Police District has commenced legal processes in relation to 893 domestic violence-related incidents across the Hunter Valley, 774 involving the arrest and charge of an alleged domestic violence offender; and have taken out 1795 apprehended violence orders (AVOs) on behalf of victims.
Police have conducted 5428 AVO compliance checks across the district, and have arrested 777 people who have failed to abide by the conditions of their AVO.
Detective Inspector Zimmer said collaboration is key to eliminating and reducing threats of violence and providing support for survivors.
"Police continue to closely work with partner agencies to ensure that through focused collaboration we continue to prioritise our commitment to prevent and lessen the risk of those individuals and families who may be exposed to domestic and family violence," he said.
"Events such as today reinforce the relationship between the community and police and how that has continued to grow."
Detective Inspector Zimmer urged the students in attendance to use their positions to influence their friends and peers to say no to domestic violence.
"The very fact that you are today identifies you as a role model in our community who shows up, stands up and says no to domestic violence," he said.
Cessnock Family Support Service manager Robyn Beveridge spoke on behalf of the Cessnock Walks Kawuma committee and thanked the event volunteers, sponsors and supporters, and everyone who attended, saying it was a "great achievement" after the past two years.
"Your support of our message - that we say no to domestic and family violence - provides hope that this crime can be reduced in our community," she said.
Ms Beveridge said it was important to continue to raise awareness, as domestic and family violence continues to impact "too many members" of the community.
"Sadly across the state there has been a rise of 2.6 per cent in the last five years," she said.
"For every victim of domestic and family violence, there's a family, there's children, there's other family members behind that, and it's saddens me to think of all of those people impacted.
"It makes me angry as well that we still have this issue in our community.
"And we know that the figures reported only represent a very small portion of the actual domestic and family violence incidents in our community.
"And that's why we're here today - to continue our collective struggle to raise awareness across our community and to say no to domestic and family violence."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
