Nulkaba Public School wins NSW PSSA State Knockout netball competition

By Krystal Sellars
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:40pm, first published December 1 2022 - 2:40pm
Nulkaba Public School's netball team celebrate their State Knockout grand final win at Griffith. Picture supplied.

Nulkaba Public School has brought the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association State Knockout netball crown back to Cessnock for the first time in almost 30 years.

