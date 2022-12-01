Nulkaba Public School has brought the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association State Knockout netball crown back to Cessnock for the first time in almost 30 years.
The team secured the State Knockout title after defeating Griffith East Public School 29-22 at Griffith Regional Stadium on November 21.
The journey to the grand final started in April, when Nulkaba progressed straight to the second round after their opponent was unable to coordinate a game. Wins over Cessnock West, Kearsley and Cardiff South followed, and the team's confidence started to grow.
"The boys were developing their skills under the watchful eye of the well-experienced girls in the team," coach and assistant principal Jaclyn Zoneff said.
"Then we had two really close hard games against Seaham and Valentine, winning against Valentine by one.
"All of a sudden we had made it through to the regional final. We played against Singleton Public who had had lots of good wins.
"We won this game, and we were pumped."
The team started training every second day, with Year 5 students helping out by playing against the team.
They lost a couple of players due to a range of reasons, including one (Elsie Barr) who had made it through to the world championships for aerobics.
"The team continued on, and each player had found their position and we had a set routine of how the kids preferred to play," Ms Zoneff said.
"We had made it to the knockout finals, which in the past has meant a day of games in Sydney, but not this year. We were to play the rounds out."
Nulkaba continued its streak with wins over Brooke Avenue Public School (which had taken out the Sydney division) and Hastings Public School (Port Macquarie), to qualify for the grand final.
"The kids practiced every day, working on passing, defending, and pushing each other for their best," Ms Zoneff said.
"The other side of the finals draw were running behind, so we had a few weeks to fill. This led to the team playing some tough games against their much older siblings and some amazing ex-students to put them through their paces.
"Even these Thursday afternoon challenges pushed the kids and helped so much."
Griffith East was named as host for the grand final and it was an adventure for the Nulkaba team, embarking on a nine-hour road trip.
"Griffith have just opened a brand-new sporting complex and so the game was played in the new centre. It was amazing," Ms Zoneff said.
"It was an incredible game with both teams giving it their all."
The home side led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter, then Nulkaba came back to lead 11-8 at half-time.
The scores were level at 19-all in a tight third quarter, and Nulkaba went into the last quarter with an air of positivity and an 'I-can' attitude to finish 29-22 winners.
"The team did amazing, and the attacking end opened for some quick goals and the momentum came to our side. It was one of the best quarters that they had played across the whole series," Ms Zoneff said.
"The Griffith East team demonstrated beautiful sportsmanship and were a credit to their school.
"It was one of the proudest moments of my teaching career, watching these beautiful children come together with a goal, and persisting until it was achieved."
The Nulkaba team comprised Elsie Barr, Sienna Procter, Maeve Harrison, Amber Hayes, Lara Stamp, Indi Duffie, Myles Crosdale, Hamish Zoneff and Braiden Ball.
Coincidentally, Myles's mum Emma (nee Peel) was a member of the Cessnock West Public School netball team that won the State Knockout in 1993 - the most recent team from the Cessnock area to win the title.
Ms Zoneff thanked the parents, the school and the wider school community for supporting the netball team.
"The students and I felt the support the whole way and it motivated the training, the time and the energy," she said.
"The students' families did all that they could to support the team and were an amazing group of people to work with. Lifelong memories for us all."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.