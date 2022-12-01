The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Melody Pool returns with long-awaited single Lost In Time and a fiercely independent mindset

By Josh Leeson
December 1 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurri Kurri-raised singer-songwriter Melody Pool will release her new single Lost In Time on Friday. Picture supplied

FUN is not typically a word you expect to hear muttered by Melody Pool, but it's certainly a welcome one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.