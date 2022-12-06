The Advertiser - Cessnock
What's on around Cessnock and beyond: December 7-13, 2022

December 7 2022 - 12:00am
Beyond Church Creative Academy students will perform in the church's Christmas production on Sunday, December 11. Picture supplied.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Beyond Church will present its 2022 Christmas production, The Heart of Christmas, this Sunday at the Cessnock church (169 Vincent Street). The show will start at 10am and features students from the Beyond Church Creative Academy drama and choreography classes at Cessnock, Toronto and Scone, with live music, traditional and contemporary Christmas carols. Entry is free.

