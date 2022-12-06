Beyond Church will present its 2022 Christmas production, The Heart of Christmas, this Sunday at the Cessnock church (169 Vincent Street). The show will start at 10am and features students from the Beyond Church Creative Academy drama and choreography classes at Cessnock, Toronto and Scone, with live music, traditional and contemporary Christmas carols. Entry is free.
Kurri Kurri Community Services presents Christmas Carols at Kurri Kurri Public School this Sunday. The night will feature Dave Jackson and Kev Kellaway from 2NUR-FM, Santa Claus, and fireworks. Gates open from 5pm. Entry is by gold coin donation.
And, keep an eye out in your neighbourhood for Santa in a fire truck, with a number of local brigades holding their lolly runs this week, including:
Central Rural Fire Brigade will hold a car wash, BBQ and cake stall this Saturday from 8.30am at the station on South Avenue, Cessnock. Cost is $10 per car.
The Corner Block Christmas Twilight Markets will be held at Hotel Cessnock this Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm.
The Handmade in the Hunter markets are on Saturday and Sunday this week at Kevin Sobels Wines, Pokolbin, from 9am to 2pm both days.
Branxton Community Hall's Christmas Twilight Markets are on Saturday from 4pm to 8pm (supporting the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia).
Bare Theatrical Productions presents Bare on the Air, an afternoon of old-style radio comedy at the Harp of Erin Theatre, Wollombi this Sunday. The show starts at 2.30pm. Tickets are $25 and can be booked via Wollombi General Store on 4998 3230.
Cabaret Eclectique will bring its Christmas edition to Weston Workers Club this Saturday night. The show features breathtaking burlesque, drag divas, sideshow sensations and steamy creatures of cabaret - an even a guest appearance by the one and only Super Hubert. Tickets at club reception or via cabareteclectique.com.au.
Abermain Bowling Club: Friday, karaoke.
Bellbird Hotel: Saturday, DJ.
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Tristan Bradley.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Aaron Lenard. Saturday, Madelyn.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, MacReid. Saturday, Luke Furbank.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Luke Furbank. Saturday, Tryouts Duo.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Giles; Karen O'Shea. Saturday, Gianni; Finnian Johnson.
Cypress Lakes Resort Pokolbin: Friday, James Paul.
Dashville, Lower Belford: Friday, Dashville Nights ft. Vaudeville Smash, Galleri and Berlyn. Saturday, Dashville Christmas Weekender ft. Andy Abra and Big River, Ben Leece, Dave Wells, Johnston City, Lachlan X Morris, Magpie Diaries, Piper Butcher and the Warning, Turpentine Babycino and the Kirkton Public School choir. Tickets at dashville.com.au.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, Pat vs Cat. Sunday, Club Remix.
Greta Workers Club: Sunday, Rox Pianoman.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Brother Hollow. Saturday, Boney Rivers. Run for Cover. Sunday, CrocQ.
Hotel Cessnock: Friday, Andy Abra.
Huntlee Tavern: Saturday, Gen-R-8. Sunday, Mike Horbacz.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Mark Lee.
Nineteen Hunter Valley (The Vintage): Friday, Katie and Feff. Saturday, Tailor Made.
Paxton Hotel: Friday, Dig That Duo.
Qirkz in the Hunter (Hotel Denman, Abermain): Friday, Who's That Girl: Eurythmics and Annie Lennox tribute show. Saturday, The Album Show presents The Beatles: Album tracks, B-sides and selected hits. Tickets at qirkz.com.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Friday, Project X. Saturday, #RO551.
Saddler's Creek Wines: Saturday, Anna Weatherup album pre-release party (tickets at eventbrite.com.au).
Samasama: Thursday, Gareth Jay.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Jason Paris. Saturday, The Smarts. Sunday, Finnian Johnson.
