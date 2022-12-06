Some of our community's talented artists have been throwing live music performances in Kurri Kurri. We have already seen two amazing performances by Splashing Mood and Teasha & Mari and the stage is set for two more shows at the newly-upgraded Col Brown Rotary Park this December. Make sure to get down and see Sami Cooke this Saturday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm and Jadily the following Saturday (December 17) also from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Attending these events is a great way to support local business in Kurri Kurri while the town centre upgrade is in the works.