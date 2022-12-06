I would like to wish everybody in the Cessnock local government area a very warm welcome to the festive season. It is a time for celebration, for love and for family. If you are travelling these holidays, I ask that you please do so safely. The holiday period is a very busy time in the Cessnock LGA.
The return of the much-loved Carols in the Park on Friday was a spectacular success. It was a pleasure to see so many community members enjoying each other's company and witnessing some Christmas magic. I had a great time with my family and I would like to thank all of the performers and organisers for hosting such a wonderful night.
The commencement of the final month of 2022 also saw the opening of some greatly anticipated community facilities. Manning Park's leash-free dog area has recently opened and I encourage all of our community members with furry friends to make the most of the facility. It is great for dogs to be able to run free but please make sure your dog is well behaved and respectful of other dogs and people enjoying the park space.
The final stage of the Millfield Skate Park has also opened. The final stage added a whole new street-style skating section, along with a new shelter and seating. It was great to see a variety of community members enjoying exciting performances from the professional BMX riders at the opening on Friday. I am thrilled that this collaboration between Cessnock City Council and Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council has resulted in such an amazing facility. This will be a great space for the youth of our communities to enjoy, exercise and express themselves.
Some of our community's talented artists have been throwing live music performances in Kurri Kurri. We have already seen two amazing performances by Splashing Mood and Teasha & Mari and the stage is set for two more shows at the newly-upgraded Col Brown Rotary Park this December. Make sure to get down and see Sami Cooke this Saturday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm and Jadily the following Saturday (December 17) also from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Attending these events is a great way to support local business in Kurri Kurri while the town centre upgrade is in the works.
Lastly, I would like to thank the community for its generosity in supporting council's annual Christmas Gift and Food Appeal. Samaritans were very appreciative of all the food and gifts that were donated. The donations will go a long way in helping less fortunate children in our community to experience some Christmas magic this year.
