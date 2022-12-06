Letters to the Editor: December 7

Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year for The Salvos.
I've been a Salvation Army officer for over 30 years - meaning over 30 Christmases of collecting, community outreach and lunches, carols, hamper packing, donation pickups and drop offs. It's easy to get swept up in the busyness - but in amongst it all, it's important to come back to what matters most, why we do what we do at The Salvos over the Christmas season.
One of our Christmas stories is from Fiona's family, who would have spent Christmas homeless if it were not for the help of The Salvos. What did The Salvos do that meant the most to her?
"They showed us unconditional love," she said, "and our lives changed forever."
'Leave no one in need this Christmas' is our message - not just physical need, but in terms of practical support, personal connection, kindness and love.
Christmas is very hard for those unable to make ends meet, for those suffering from the crippling financial impacts of the last few years. It's extremely hard for people that are without family or a support network, many of whom feel completely disconnected from society at a time when connection with loved ones increases for most.
What is meant to be a time of celebration, sadly isn't for lots of Aussies - and that's why The Salvos do what we do.
By ensuring people have access to food, hampers, vouchers and toys for their children, we hope to spread love, peace, joy and a sense of belonging. Not just so their Christmas is a joyous one, but so that they know their community is behind them, support is there - that they're loved.
Our goal is to make Christmas a safe and happy time for everyone - which is why we ask you to please give what you can to ensure no one is left in need of a warm meal, a gift, a safe place to sleep or a little bit of love this Christmas.
If you would like to donate to The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal, or if you need support, please visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).
Australia has a waste problem. Take plastic for example. Australians throw away around 179 million empty bottles of shampoo, conditioner and other personal care products each year contributing to 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, or 100 kg per person.
Of this, 84 per cent is sent to landfill. And this is set to increase with the recent collapse of the soft plastic recycling program, REDcycle.
And food waste is worse. The 2021 National Food Waste Strategy Feasibility Study found we create 7.6 million tonnes of food waste each year or 312kg per person.
Food waste costs the economy a staggering $36.6 billion per annum and, like plastic, almost all food waste goes to landfill.
Fortunately, some new developments are in the pipeline. Australian company Rtec has discovered a way to recycle soft plastics in a single step. Another Australian company, Zero Co replaces plastic personal care bottles with a set of 'forever' bottles made from ocean, beach and landfill waste (OBL), and provides a set of refill pouches made from recycled plastic and a postage-paid return envelope.
For food waste, the federal government's Food and Garden Organics (FOGO) collection service operating in about half of Australia's local government councils has the capacity to reduce waste to landfill by 40 per cent.
It seems there are solutions out there. We just need to care enough to seek them out.
