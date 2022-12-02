The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock junior Robert Tuliatu signs with Newcastle Thunder

By Josh Callinan
Updated December 2 2022 - 12:32pm, first published 12:31pm
Robert Tuliatu, second from right, playing for Cessnock in 2020. Picture by Marina Neil

FRESH from a World Cup campaign with Greece, Cessnock junior Robert Tuliatu will continue his rugby league career at English Championship club Newcastle Thunder.

