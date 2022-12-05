Cessnock's customer service superstars were celebrated on Saturday night at the city's biggest Christmas party.
The Cessnock Customer Service Awards were presented at a gala dinner at Cessnock Leagues Club, with about 200 people in attendance.
Awards were presented in 18 categories, with Elo's Hair Studio owner Karisha Norton crowned the overall winner.
The story that stood out to the judges was Ms Norton's service to a client who had bleached her own hair during lockdown, with disastrous results.
After checking with police as to whether she was able to leave her home and drop products to her client, Ms Norton went to the salon to gather everything she would need, and delivered it to her client with step-by-step instructions on how to apply it, and sent her a video on how to cut her hair into a concave bob to try and help the parts of hair that had broken - all free of charge, as it happened to be the client's 21st birthday.
Ms Norton - who opened Elo's Hair Studio in July 2021 - about five weeks before the lockdown, said she "couldn't believe it" when she was named as the overall winner.
She said customer service is about "making your customers feel the best they can feel".
More than 800 nominations were submitted for this year's awards, covering 411 individual employees from more than 160 businesses.
Cessnock Business Chamber president Clint Ekert said customer service is all about an experience.
"These days, more than any, in our brick-and-mortar stores, we need to provide an experience that can't be replicated with a simple online transaction," he said.
"Provide the experience, build a relationship, and that will make your customers want to come back time and time again."
The Chamber Choice award (chosen from monthly winners) went to Erin Daniels from Darwin's Grab N Go, with Blayden Lee from Woolworths highly commended.
The chamber also presented a special recognition award to Ben Sams from McDonald's Cessnock for his support of local events, and inducted former town coordinator Ian Mackey as its inaugural patron on the night.
Category winners were:
PROFESSIONAL
TRADE
RETAIL
COMMUNITY, EDUCATION AND WELLBEING
HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM
Stay tuned to cessnockchamber.com.au for details of how to nominate for the 2023 Cessnock Customer Service Awards.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.