Karisha Norton from Elo's Hair Studio named overall winner at 2022 Cessnock Customer Service Awards

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated December 5 2022 - 9:04pm, first published 7:00pm
Karisha Norton of Elo's Hair Studio receives the overall winner's trophy from Cessnock Leagues Club president Bruce Wilson at the Cessnock Customer Service Awards.

Cessnock's customer service superstars were celebrated on Saturday night at the city's biggest Christmas party.

