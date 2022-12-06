The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

COALFIELDS CUP: Chris Skilton scores ton in sensational cameo for Valley/JPC

By Mark Bercini
Updated December 6 2022 - 1:21pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Skilton smashed 114 off just 68 balls in a cameo for Valley/JPC

The first full round of Coalfields Cup was completed last Saturday, with Valley/JPC continuing to lead the way at the top of the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.