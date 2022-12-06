COALFIELDS CUP: Chris Skilton scores ton in sensational cameo for Valley/JPC

The first full round of Coalfields Cup was completed last Saturday, with Valley/JPC continuing to lead the way at the top of the ladder.
The joint venture club were far too good in their 168-run disposal of cellar dwellers Glendon at Cook Park No.3.
They batted first and amassed 8-251 from their 40 overs, with Chris Skilton notching 114 in a cameo appearance for the club.
The former Valley player, now based in Tamworth, blasted 11 boundaries and cleared the rope seven times in an entertaining innings in which he faced just 68 deliveries.
He was well supported by Mewa Jeetarwal (44) who continues to impress in his first year in the competition, along with Kye Dann (43). Youngster Joe Druery was Glendon's best with the four-piece, taking 4-42 off 8, with Anthony Bailey picking up 2-71 off 8.
Glendon were skittled for 83 in reply, with Dan Higgins (16), Beau Parnell (13) and Jack Turner (11) making starts.
Archit Bele took 3-7 off six, but the day belonged to all-rounder Skilton who backed up his century with 3-21 off five in an exceptional all-round performance.
PCH got back into the winning circles with a big 114-run win over Wine Country at Howe Park.
The home side batted first and compiled a healthy 8-222, with Matt Pearce leading the way with an unbeaten 87. Skipper Jackson Cox (42), Evan Moss (14) and Dan Oldknow (13no) also kept things ticking along nicely.
The Wood Ducks were all out for 108 in reply, with Nathan Radnidge (28), Sam Peacock (21) and George Copeland (16) leading the way.
Mason Knodler was impressive with the new ball for PCH, bagging 5-23 off eight, with Barton Jones (2-23 off 8) and Pearce (2-31 off 8) chipping in with a brace of wickets each.
Greta/Branxton are building momentum nicely after their fourth straight win, this time against the Piranhas at Miller Park.
The Blues posted 4-245 batting first, with Josh Dagg continuing his stellar season with the bat. He notched an unbeaten 87 to go on top of his unbeaten century and 90 in previous weeks.
Chris Murray (56) was next best with a well-constructed half century, with Mark Bercini (34), Reuben Andrews (23) and Brent Watson (14no) scoring freely.
The Piranhas did not lay down in reply, and batted out the 40 overs to finish on 8-176.
Jacob Harvey showed great promise and patience in his 47, with Hopley as per usual getting things underway in a flurry with 33 and Aaron Sweeney (30) and Fletcher Sharpe (13) making use of the favourable batting conditions.
Jace Lawson (2-35 off 7), Watson (2-36 off 8) and Alex Walkling (2-13 off 3) shared the wickets.
In the final game, Bellbird remained in second place on the ladder after they only just fell over the line chasing 130 against Creeks at Carmichael Park.
The home side achieved the modest target with 8.2 overs to spare and just the two wickets in hand.
Skipper Joey Main led the way with 40, with Jason Orr (32) the other main contributor. Creeks skipper Blake Cook (3-32 off 7.3), Dan Tracey (2-23 off 8) and Nathan Stapleford (2-38 off 8) shared the wickets.
Earlier in the day Creeks batted out their 40 overs to finish on 7-129. Plenty batters got starts without pushing on, with Graham Unicomb making 24, Chris Unicomb 23, Stapleford 20 and Cook 16 not out.
Zac Kronholm continued his great rhythm with the new ball, collecting 3-20 off eight, with Nic Siers chipping in with 2-31 off seven.
Bellbird 5/119 (Matt Fairlie 36, Pat Cagney 26no, Brett Pitkin 24, James Fairlie 14, Hayden Ridley 3-29 off 7) defeated Chelmsford Hotel 10/114 (Hayden Yates 38, Brad Hanlon 24, Hayden Ridley 23, Brett Pitkin 4-18 off 10, Matt Harrison 3-30 off 10, Pat Cagney 2-9 off 7).
Wine Country 7/186 (Scott Williams 51, Brad Sommerville 45, Luke Davis 34, Daniel Bailey 18, James Halpin 2-39 off 9, Jason Varley 2-55 off 8, Jamie Moore 2-32 off 7) defeated Greta/Branxton 7/156 (Jesse Wright 28no, Pat Nugent 26, Sean Wright 19, James Allerton 19, Regan Rolfe 18, Blake Kellett 16, Koby Brown 2-17 off 5, Angus McClellan 2-23 off 7)
Piranhas 4/48 (Aaron Zechel 22, Jett Lantry 11no, Adam Kerry 4-18 off 5) defeated Greta/Branxton 10/43 (Jamie McNamara 17, Mal Hedger 10no, Aaron Zechel 6-10 off 5, Matthew Kemp 3-30 off 5).
Wine Country 1/38 defeated Hotel Cessnock 10/37 (no details available at time of writing).
Bellbird bye.
Greta/Branxton 5/84 (Jesse Rutter 34, Riley McKewen 21) defeated Wine Country 10/83 (Dominic Peacock 20, Lachlan Eather 18, Craig Rees 18, Alistair Leslie 5-16 off 9, Correy Stone 3-29 off 9.1).
Piranhas 6/140 (Craig Beer 52, Dan Olsen 35no, Andrew Beer 21, Sonny Olsen 15, Kanak Datar 4-44 off 10) defeated Supporters 10/66 (Kane Jordan 16, Sonny Olsen 4-10 off 5, Steve Russell 3-23 off 6, Michael Read 2-19 off 6).
First Grade (Coalfields Cup): Valley/JPC 42, Bellbird 36, Greta/Branxton 33, Creeks 30, PCH 27, Wine Country 21, Piranhas 21, Glendon 6.
Second Grade: Bellbird 53, Wine Country 42, Greta/Branxton 34*, Chelmsford Hotel 31** game in hand.
Third Grade: Wine Country 39**, Piranhas 35**, Bellbird 32**, Hotel Cessnock 31*, Greta/Branxton 31**.* byes received, no points allocated.
Fourth Grade: Greta/Branxton 54, Wine Country 45, Supporters 38, Piranhas 33.
Club Championship: Bellbird 348.40, Greta/Branxton 319.25, Wine Country 301.35, Piranhas 168.35.
Club Championship Formula: First Grade x 4, Second Grade x 2.8, Third Grade x 1.75, Fourth Grade x 0.7.
