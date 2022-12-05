Beyond Church will present its 2022 Christmas production, The Heart of Christmas, at the Cessnock church building (169 Vincent Street) this Sunday.
The church has a rich history of producing live, original Christmas presentations each year, and after three years of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it warmly invites community members to once again gather for this annual event.
"We are so excited to finally be able to invite the wider community to this annual event after facing so many restrictions over the past few years. So this year, we are going bigger and better than ever to celebrate being able to be together for Christmas again as a church and wider community," co-senior pastor Rachel Main said.
This year's production will feature students from the Beyond Church Creative Academy Drama and Choreography classes at Cessnock, Toronto and Scone, with live music, traditional and contemporary Christmas carols.
The show will start at 10am and entry is free.
