Cessnock's Zack Fitzpatrick wins his fifth Aussie boxing title at nationals

Cessnock fighter Zack Fitzpatrick has claimed his fifth Australian title, keeping his unblemished record at the Australian Amateur Boxing League titles intact in the process.
Representing NSW, Fitzpatrick, 18, defeated Queenslander Brody Parker in an unanimous points decision in the Intermediate Flyweight final in Melbourne on Friday night.
Fitzpatrick had been expecting to fight in the senior division, but was pitted against Parker in the intermediate division (17-19) which is still fought over the extended four, two minute rounds format.
"I felt good. A bit rusty, but it was good to be back," Fitzpatrick who weighed in at 55.2kg under the 57kg flyweight max.
"It wasn't my best performance, but I can't complain too much as I still got the win.
"To get that fifth Aussie title feels great. It's what you train all year for."
Fitzpatrick is hoping for more fights next year as he prepares under trainer Ben Crampton for an eventual move into the professional ranks.
"I'll have a week or two break and then get back into it," Fitzpatrick said of his daily training regime.
"I'm hoping to be a bit more active next year. Get a few more fights up and hopefully eventually go pro, but there's no rush."
Fellow Crampton fighter Ben Amos lost a split-point decision to Queenslander Daniel Burns in the 63.5kg division. Burns who was favourite for the title lost the final also in a split decision.
In other news
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.