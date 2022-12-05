Carols in the Park returned to Cessnock Sportsground with a bang on Friday night, with a record crowd of about 3500 people in attendance.
It was the first time the event had been held since 2018, after the 2019 event was cancelled due to bushfire smoke, and COVID restrictions prevented it going ahead in the past two years.
A few showers didn't dampen the Christmas spirit, as the crowd enjoyed entertainment by Tara Naysmith, Luke Baker, Alicia Paterson, Rachel Davies, David Baker, Rebecca Kynaston, Daniel Stoddart, and the 14-piece band Santa's Little Helpers, with a special appearance by Santa Claus, and an impressive fireworks display.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said it was a spectacular success.
"It was a pleasure to see so many community members enjoying each other's company and witnessing some Christmas magic," he said.
"I had a great time with my family and I would like to thank all of the performers and organisers for hosting such a wonderful night."
The festive fun continues this week, with Beyond Church's Christmas production (10am Sunday, free entry, all welcome) and carols at Kurri Kurri Public School on Sunday evening (gates open at 5pm, entry by gold coin donation).
