Millfield skate park officially opened

The kids of Millfield and its surrounding villages no longer have to travel into to town for a skate, scoot or ride, with the Millfield Skate Park project now complete.
The idea for the skate park was sparked by a petition by local resident Beau Heffernan, then aged nine, in 2017; and moved forward as a collaboration between Cessnock City Council and Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council.
Located at Crawfordville Park, the project was completed in two stages - the second of which officially opened on Friday afternoon.
About 150 people attended the official opening, which included a BMX demonstration by Tempest, and Beau was given the honour of cutting the ribbon.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said it was fantastic to open the project, acknowledging Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council for their partnership, Cessnock MP Clayton Barr for his support in obtaining grant funding for the project; council's parks and reserves coordinator Matt Gordon and his team who managed the construction of the skatepark, which was undertaken by Revolution Action Sports Concepts, and completed the supporting works onsite.
Cr Suvaal made a special mention of Beau and his petition, which contained 50 signatures proposing the skate park be built in Millfield.
"It is this kind of community advocacy and drive that is truly appreciated by council, and we're lucky to have so many passionate people in our community," he said.
"From these grass roots beginnings, extensive community consultation was conducted, and Council's Skate and BMX Strategy was developed, with the construction of a local skatepark at Millfield being a key action.
"Stage one of Millfield Skatepark was delivered last year and involved the construction of a concrete skatepark, park furniture, access paths, and landscaping works.
"This final stage of works included the construction of a transitional, street style skatepark, providing the community with a unique rider experience, along with a new shelter picnic setting, bollard fencing, landscaping and upgrades to the multi-purpose court.
"This is the fourth skatepark to be delivered in the Cessnock LGA and is a prime example of how council and the community can work together to deliver positive outcomes for all.
"As identified in Council's Skate and BMX Strategy, outdoor wheeled sports facilities provide positive health and wellbeing benefits for young people, giving them a space they can enjoy with friends and family while being active.
"I certainly look forward to seeing the community enjoying this fantastic new facility for years to come."
