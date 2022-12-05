The Advertiser - Cessnock
Millfield skate park officially opened

Updated December 5 2022 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal, Cessnock MP Clayton Barr, petition founder Beau Heffernan, Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO Tara Dever, local Aboriginal Elder Aunty Cynthia Morris and Cessnock councillor James Hawkins at the opening of Millfield Skate Park on Friday, December 2. Picture supplied.

The kids of Millfield and its surrounding villages no longer have to travel into to town for a skate, scoot or ride, with the Millfield Skate Park project now complete.

