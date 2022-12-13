The Advertiser - Cessnock
What's on around Cessnock and beyond: December 14-20, 2022

December 14 2022 - 12:00am
Cessnock Baptist Church parishioners Barb Wells, Myra Hill, Les Wells, Wayne Simpson and Gwen Cook are looking forward to Carols in the Cool on Sunday evening. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

CHRISTMAS CAROLS

Cessnock Baptist Church will host 'Carols in the Cool' (in the comfort of the air-conditioned church) this Sunday evening. Doors open at 5pm with a sausage sizzle, with carols from 6.30pm, plus a screening of Why the Nativity.

