Cessnock Performing Arts Centre will host three free film screenings next week in the lead-up to Christmas. Films include Love Actually (Monday, December 19 at 6.30pm), Prep and Landing (Thursday, December 22 at 10am) and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Thursday, December 22 at 6.30pm). Tickets are free but bookings are essential; visit mypacc.com.au/Whats-on to secure your seat.