Cessnock Baptist Church will host 'Carols in the Cool' (in the comfort of the air-conditioned church) this Sunday evening. Doors open at 5pm with a sausage sizzle, with carols from 6.30pm, plus a screening of Why the Nativity.
Cessnock-Bellbird Uniting Church will hold Carols in the Bush at Hebburn Motorsport Park (on Hebburn Road, Elrington) next Wednesday (December 21). Gates open at 5pm, with community singing, carols, karaoke and a DJ, and a visit from Santa. BYO picnic or purchase food from BBQ vans. All-weather venue, will go ahead rain or shine.
Fire and Rescue NSW Kearsley will hold its Santa Lolly Run from Friday from 5pm.
The Bellbird brigade will be out on Saturday (stay tuned to Facebook for times).
Central Rural Fire Brigade will also be out in Cessnock and Aberdare on Saturday, from 9am.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre will host three free film screenings next week in the lead-up to Christmas. Films include Love Actually (Monday, December 19 at 6.30pm), Prep and Landing (Thursday, December 22 at 10am) and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Thursday, December 22 at 6.30pm). Tickets are free but bookings are essential; visit mypacc.com.au/Whats-on to secure your seat.
Timberlina will host Drag Bingo at East Cessnock Bowling Club this Sunday night. Tickets are $20 for three games and performances. Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Tickets via timberproductions.com.au.
Abermain Bowling Club: Saturday, Trinity Woodhouse.
Bellbird Hotel: Friday, The Avenue. Saturday, DJ.
Bellbird Park Bowling Club: Sunday, Mackenzie Lee.
Caledonia Hotel Aberdare: Friday, Andy Abra.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Finnian Johnson. Saturday, 2GoodReasons.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Brent Murphy. Saturday, Crxss Duo.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Rod Coote; Lovely Day Duo. Saturday, Dream Catchers; Glen Harrison.
Cypress Lakes Resort Pokolbin: Friday, Russell Snape.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Saturday, Sunday Country ft. Bob Easter, Greg Bain, Cec Peterson, Just JoKen, Ken Smith, Donnie Soper and Emily McLaren with the Footloose Backing Band (1pm-4pm, $10 entry); Bliss Bomb (8pm). Sunday, Jake Hunt (12pm).
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Brother Hollow. Saturday, Boney Rivers. Run for Cover. Sunday, CrocQ.
Hope Estate: Saturday, The Killers (tickets at hopeestate.com.au).
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, White Christmas ft. Enschway (tickets at humanitix.com). Saturday, Brother Hollow. Sunday, Rox.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Anthony Lee.
Myrtle and Stone Wollombi: Thursday, Anna Weatherup (dinner and show, bookings at myrtleandstone.com).
Neath Hotel: Friday, Trinity Woodhouse. Saturday, Revampt.
Nineteen Hunter Valley (The Vintage): Friday, Jordan Roach. Saturday, Tristan Bradley.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Cass Eleven.
Peden's Hotel: Friday, Ryan Hemsworth.
Qirkz in the Hunter (Hotel Denman, Abermain): Saturday, Glam! Bam! Thank You Ma'am (tickets at qirkz.com).
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Friday, Onshore. Saturday, Overload.
Samasama: Thursday, Tim Usher.
The Mighty Hunter Valley: Saturday, Louis Burt.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Boney Rivers. Saturday, Dr Zoom. Sunday, Karen O'Shea.
Weston Workers Club: Saturday, Mobilistic DJs. Sunday, Blue Water Cowboys.
Wollombi Tavern: Friday, DJ Soap (4pm).
