The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock weather forecast: December 7-13, 2022

December 7 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another week, another jacaranda photo - this time from Stanford Merthyr resident Ruth Rogers, who captured this image in her backyard after a storm last week. Do you have a local weather photo to share? Send your pics and a brief description to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

Another week of varying weather conditions awaits in Cessnock, with possible showers, sunny and cloudy days, and a 12-degree range in maximum temperatures (from a top of 21 on Friday to 33 on Sunday).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.