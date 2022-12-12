More than 600 local families have enrolled in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in its first year in Cessnock.
Every newborn in the Cessnock LGA in 2022 is eligible to access the program, which will see them receive a free age-appropriate book every month, until they turn five.
The literacy program was founded by the country music icon in 1995, and has gifted more than 197 million books worldwide since its inception.
Cessnock Library held a special event at last Monday's Rhymetime session to celebrate the milestone of 600 families signing up (by that day, the figure had reached 616).
"The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a community-based, early literacy intervention program that brings the magic of a library into the home of a child with the gift of a book each month for the first five years of the child's life," library services coordinator Rose-Marie Walters said.
"When we first heard that Cessnock City Library had been selected to be part of the program we were very excited.
"As library workers we know and value the importance and pleasure that reading can bring to your life.
"Also the program supports some of the library's core business, encouraging and supporting a culture of reading in the community, the development of literacy skills in the community, and lifelong learning."
Ms Walters said the program provided the library with the opportunity to work with new partners, acknowledging Leo Krikmann and his team from United Way Australia, which established the framework to roll out the program in Australia; Cessnock and Kurri Kurri Community Health nurse manager Glenda Entwistle for her support in spreading the word about the program to local families; and the library team for taking on the local administration role, registering participants and managing book deliveries.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said he was thrilled with the success of the program in its first year in the Cessnock LGA.
"I am proud that council supports a program like this and I know it will have a positive impact on the 600 families who have joined so far," Cr Suvaal said.
"Reading brings so much joy to my children, and I am glad to see a program be implemented that gives children across our region the opportunity to immerse themselves in the joys of reading."
If you welcomed a new baby in the Cessnock LGA this year, it's not too late to sign up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library - call into the Cessnock or Kurri Kurri Library and complete an application form.
The libraries also offer free Rhymetime and Storytime sessions each week (Cessnock holds Rhymetime 10am Mondays and Storytime 10am Tuesdays; Kurri Kurri holds a combined Rhymetime and Storytime at 10am Wednesdays, and both branches hold Saturday Storytime at 10am).
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
