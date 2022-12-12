The Advertiser - Cessnock
More than 600 Cessnock families sign up for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in 2022

Krystal Sellars
Updated December 13 2022 - 1:05pm, first published 9:00am
A special event was held at Cessnock Library on December 5 to celebrate the milestone of 600 families signing up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program in Cessnock.

