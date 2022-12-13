Abermain Bowling Club: Saturday, Trinity Woodhouse.
Bellbird Hotel: Friday, The Avenue. Saturday, DJ.
Bellbird Park Bowling Club: Sunday, Mackenzie Lee.
Caledonia Hotel Aberdare: Friday, Andy Abra.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Finnian Johnson. Saturday, 2GoodReasons.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Brent Murphy. Saturday, Crxss Duo.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Rod Coote; Lovely Day Duo. Saturday, Dream Catchers; Glen Harrison.
Cypress Lakes Resort Pokolbin: Friday, Russell Snape.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Saturday, Sunday Country ft. Bob Easter, Greg Bain, Cec Peterson, Just JoKen, Ken Smith, Donnie Soper and Emily McLaren with the Footloose Backing Band (1pm-4pm, $10 entry); Bliss Bomb (8pm). Sunday, Jake Hunt (12pm); Drag Bingo with Timberlina (6.30pm, tickets at timberproductions.com.au).
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Brother Hollow. Saturday, Boney Rivers. Run for Cover. Sunday, CrocQ.
Hope Estate: Saturday, The Killers (tickets at hopeestate.com.au).
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, White Christmas ft. Enschway (tickets at humanitix.com). Saturday, Brother Hollow. Sunday, Rox.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Anthony Lee.
Myrtle and Stone Wollombi: Thursday, Anna Weatherup (dinner and show, bookings at myrtleandstone.com).
Neath Hotel: Friday, Trinity Woodhouse. Saturday, Revampt.
Nineteen Hunter Valley (The Vintage): Friday, Jordan Roach. Saturday, Tristan Bradley.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Cass Eleven.
Peden's Hotel: Friday, Ryan Hemsworth.
Qirkz in the Hunter (Hotel Denman, Abermain): Saturday, Glam! Bam! Thank You Ma'am (tickets at qirkz.com).
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Friday, Onshore. Saturday, Overload.
Samasama: Thursday, Tim Usher.
The Mighty Hunter Valley: Saturday, Louis Burt.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Boney Rivers. Saturday, Dr Zoom. Sunday, Karen O'Shea.
Weston Workers Club: Saturday, Mobilistic DJs. Sunday, Blue Water Cowboys.
Wollombi Tavern: Friday, DJ Soap (4pm).
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
