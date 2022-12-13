The Advertiser - Cessnock
Gig guide: Live music around Cessnock and beyond, December 14-20, 2022

Krystal Sellars
Krystal Sellars
Updated December 13 2022 - 9:05pm, first published 9:00pm
Trinity Woodhouse will perform at Neath Hotel this Friday and Abermain Bowling Club on Saturday.

Abermain Bowling Club: Saturday, Trinity Woodhouse.

