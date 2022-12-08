Cessnock's first fully-fenced leash-free dog area is now complete and ready for locals to enjoy with their furry friends.
Located at Manning Park (off Blackwood Avenue), the existing leash-free dog area was upgraded with fencing, a new shelter, accessible picnic setting, water fountain, bins, landscaping and pathway connections part of the project.
This project forms part of Cessnock City Council's Off Leash Dog Exercise Area Plan, which was adopted by council in September 2021. This plan aims to ensure dogs can play, exercise and socialise with their owners in a safe and accessible way in designated areas across the Cessnock local government area.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said he was pleased to see this project completed and looks forward to seeing locals and their dogs enjoying the new facility.
"This is the first fully-fenced dog area in the Cessnock LGA, and I look forward to delivering more facilities like this for our community," Cr Suvaal said.
"Dogs are such an important part of many families in our community, and fenced, off-leash areas allow them to exercise and socialise in a safe environment."
Other off-leash areas across the LGA include Greta Central Park, Hall Park in West Cessnock, Miller Park in Branxton, Stanford Merthyr Park, and Varty Park in Weston.
The Manning Park project was made possible with a $140,000 grant under the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the Stronger Country Communities Fund is helping to enrich the lives of residents in regional communities.
"The Stronger Country Communities Fund is already making a real difference to regional communities, with work on more than 2000 projects already underway in every local government area across the state," Mr Toole said.
"The NSW Government is investing record amounts to deliver the infrastructure needed to stimulate regional economies but we're also backing grassroots projects that make a positive difference to everyday life."
Meanwhile, the brand new, fully-accessible playground in McFarlane Street, South Cessnock has also officially opened.
The playground caters for children of all ability levels, with an inclusive see-saw and carousel, a refurbishment of existing play equipment, the provision of a 1.5-metre wide accessible concrete path through the playground, and the construction of a new picnic shelter with accessible seating.
Council received a $60,000 grant under the NSW Government's Everyone Can Play grant program for this project, and matched this contribution dollar for dollar.
The Everyone Can Play grant program supports the creation of inclusive play spaces across NSW by partnering with local councils to design and construct new, or upgrade existing playgrounds.
Cr Suvaal was delighted to see this new playground delivered for the community, saying was "a real step forward for inclusivity in the Cessnock local government area".
"Maximising the quality of life for all residents in our community is important to me in my role as Mayor. I am ecstatic to open an inclusive playground of this calibre in the LGA," he said.
