Cessnock Council calls on residents to think carefully before buying inflatable pools

December 8 2022 - 4:22pm
Cessnock City Council urges residents to be pool-safe this summer.

As part of its annual Be Pool Safe campaign, Cessnock City Council is calling on residents to think carefully before purchasing an inflatable pool for the kids this Christmas.

Local News

