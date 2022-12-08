As part of its annual Be Pool Safe campaign, Cessnock City Council is calling on residents to think carefully before purchasing an inflatable pool for the kids this Christmas.
While inflatable or portable pools may appear as a low-cost, easy-installation option, it is important to note that they present a significant drowning risk for young children.
The 2022 Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report found that in 2021/22, 35 per cent of drowning deaths of children aged 0-4 occurred in a swimming pool environment.
While there is no substitute for constant supervision, inflatable pools must be surrounded by a four-sided pool fence and self-closing, self-latching gate just like permanent pools.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said it's important that families consider the potential real cost of not following the rules and regulations with owning a pool, whether it be permanent or inflatable.
"Sadly, all it takes is 20 seconds and a few centimetres of water for a child to drown, so it's important to know your responsibilities before making the purchase," Cr Suvaal said.
"By following the correct safety procedures and always supervising your kids, all families will be able to enjoy the water and cool off these summer holidays."
Council has a range of information regarding pool safety and fencing at cessnock.nsw.gov.au/BePoolSafe.
