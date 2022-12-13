Cessnock Advertiser journalist Krystal Sellars is signing off after 16 years with the masthead.
A lifelong Cessnock resident, Ms Sellars started working at the Advertiser in September 2006 under the tutelage of legendary editor Bruce Wilson, and was promoted to editor after Mr Wilson's retirement in November 2012.
For the past seven years she has been the senior journalist in ACM's Lower Hunter group, which also includes The Maitland Mercury.
"It has been my absolute pleasure and privilege to share the stories of the Cessnock community for the past 16 years," Ms Sellars said.
"I've had met many amazing people and have had some incredible opportunities.
"It's been my dream job, but - as many others have done during the pandemic - I've been reflecting on my life and reassessing my future.
"The Advertiser and journalism will always hold a special place in my heart, but I've decided it's time to start a new chapter."
Ms Sellars is returning to university in 2023, and is looking forward to spending more time with her husband Kurt and their four-year-old daughter Harriet.
After working on approximately 800 editions of the Advertiser, the December 21 edition will be her last.
It will also be the last edition of the paper for 2022, with a four-week hiatus over Christmas, returning on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
As always, stay tuned to cessnockadvertiser.com.au for breaking news throughout the festive season.
