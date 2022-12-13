The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock Advertiser senior journalist Krystal Sellars says farewell

December 13 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior journalist Krystal Sellars will finish up with the Advertiser at the end of the year.

Cessnock Advertiser journalist Krystal Sellars is signing off after 16 years with the masthead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.