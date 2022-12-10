The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock resident Shirley Manuel celebrates 100th birthday

Updated December 11 2022 - 9:06am, first published 9:00am
Jacaranda Grove resident Shirley Manuel turned 100 on December 11. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

When asked what her favourite thing to do is, Shirley Manuel says with a cheeky grin: "Run".

Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

