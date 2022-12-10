When asked what her favourite thing to do is, Shirley Manuel says with a cheeky grin: "Run".
Shirley is rugged up in her comfortable chair at Jacaranda Grove nursing home in Cessnock, where she will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sunday.
Her room has been beautifully decorated and birthday cards sit on her bookshelf, as does a thick Chinese-language dictionary - a token of the fascinating life she has lived.
Shirley (nee Goodenough) was born in Adelaide on December 11, 1922, the second-youngest of six children.
As a young woman she joined the air force and became one of the first female sergeants in Australia.
She met her husband Roy - who was in the army - in Melbourne, and they married in 1942.
Roy was sent to Borneo during World War II and Shirley stayed in Melbourne, and on his return they moved to Fremantle, where their daughter Patricia was born in 1947.
Due to Roy's work in the army, the family moved around a lot (Patricia went to 28 schools) and Shirley worked as a private secretary, skilled in shorthand.
While living at the Manly army barracks in the 1950s and '60s, Shirley got to know some immigrants in the community and learned their languages, including Italian, Cantonese, Mandarin and a dialect from Hong Kong.
Along with her interest in languages, Shirley was always a keen reader - still placing a monthly order with Cessnock Library - and enjoyed crosswords and embroidery.
After their retirement Shirley and Roy set off to travel around Australia, got to Tasmania and stayed there for about 10 years.
They eventually moved to the Hunter to be closer to Patricia, living in their own home before moving into Jacaranda Grove in January 2013. Roy passed away in 2020, aged 98.
Patricia says her parents ate well and never smoked, but did enjoy a drink with lunch every day; while Shirley says it's "just luck" that she has made it to 100.
Now a grandmother of three and great-grandmother of three, Shirley enjoyed a special lunch with her family on Sunday to celebrate her milestone birthday.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
