Dear Santa,
I would like Hatchimals for Christmas. I like decorating the Christmas tree because it's fun. I like Christmas because I get to hug my family. I also would like Lego.
Dear Santa,
I would like an LOL Surprise for Christmas, and a Gabby Dollhouse toy.
Dear Santa,
I've been a good girl this year. Can I please have a special super-fast bike? I hope you bring joy to everyone's hearts. Don't work too hard, Santa and the elves. Safe travels!
Dear Santa,
My name is Ruby. Thank you for my presents last year. I loved them! I hope I'm on the nice list this year. May I please have a cook Barbie?
Thank you Santa!
Dear Santa,
May I please have a mermaid and a unicorn pillow?
Thank you Santa!
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a safe trip. Can I please have an LOL Surprise doll, and a little baby unicorn like my other one but little that is magical as well, and a mermaid like the one on my colouring book.
Thank you Santa!
Dear Santa,
We are the McKendry family. There are six of us. Zachy is 8, Aiden is also 8, Sienna (Bubby) is 6, our big strong boy Jacob is 3, and can't forget Mum and Dad!
The one thing we have learnt over the past few years is how truly important and precious our family is.
To have a safe, healthy and happy Christmas is all we ask, along with some little pressies for our stockings.
Merry Christmas Santa. Thank you and have a safe trip.
PS. Look for the magical reindeer food that we will leave on the grass. We will also leave some cookies and milk for you too.
Dear Santa,
My name is William and I am 8 months old. This year is my very first Christmas.
I don't really mind what I get for Christmas. I just wanted to write to say hello.
I am very happy all the time, but I've been told that I will be even happier on Christmas Day because it is a very special day and I am a very special boy.
Anyway, I hope you and Mrs Claus have a great Christmas too.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for last year's presents. My name is Korbin. I am four.
I would like some Paw Patrol and some surprises. I have tried to be good, but sometimes it's hard. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
I live at Bellbird. I will leave some carrots for the reindeer.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for last year's presents. I am Zaylee, I'm almost three. I would like a girls' fire engine, camera and some surprises. I try to be a good girl but it is hard sometimes.
I will leave you some milk. I will leave the reindeer some water. I live at Bellbird with my big brother Korbin.
Dear Santa,
Please remove some presents from the elves, they glittered the bed. They have been very mischievous this year. Do you have a machine that makes birds talk?
Have a nice Christmas.
