He's making a list, and checking it twice... Santa Claus has read your letters and is preparing for his big trip from the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Picture: Shutterstock

The Advertiser is proud to present our 40th annual Letters to Santa feature.



From the Barbies and BMXs of 1983, to Nintendos and Ninja Turtles in the '90s, through to LOL Surprise and Paw Patrol in 2022, we have forwarded the Christmas wishes of hundreds of local children to the North Pole for the big man in the red suit.



We thank everyone who sent in a letter this year, and Balloon Worx Cessnock for keeping your letters safe before we passed them onto Santa Claus.

Merry Christmas, everyone!

Dear Santa,



I would like Hatchimals for Christmas. I like decorating the Christmas tree because it's fun. I like Christmas because I get to hug my family. I also would like Lego.



Love from Addy Lou



Dear Santa,



I would like an LOL Surprise for Christmas, and a Gabby Dollhouse toy.



Love from Eevie Joy



Dear Santa,



I've been a good girl this year. Can I please have a special super-fast bike? I hope you bring joy to everyone's hearts. Don't work too hard, Santa and the elves. Safe travels!

Love from Savannah, aged 7

Dear Santa,



My name is Ruby. Thank you for my presents last year. I loved them! I hope I'm on the nice list this year. May I please have a cook Barbie?



Thank you Santa!

Love Ruby, aged 5

Dear Santa,

May I please have a mermaid and a unicorn pillow?



Thank you Santa!

Love Harriet, aged 4

Dear Santa,



I hope you have a safe trip. Can I please have an LOL Surprise doll, and a little baby unicorn like my other one but little that is magical as well, and a mermaid like the one on my colouring book.



Thank you Santa!



Love Audrey, aged 5

Dear Santa,

We are the McKendry family. There are six of us. Zachy is 8, Aiden is also 8, Sienna (Bubby) is 6, our big strong boy Jacob is 3, and can't forget Mum and Dad!



The one thing we have learnt over the past few years is how truly important and precious our family is.

To have a safe, healthy and happy Christmas is all we ask, along with some little pressies for our stockings.

Merry Christmas Santa. Thank you and have a safe trip.

PS. Look for the magical reindeer food that we will leave on the grass. We will also leave some cookies and milk for you too.

Love Z, A, S, J.

Dear Santa, with love from the kids of Cessnock City

Dear Santa,



My name is William and I am 8 months old. This year is my very first Christmas.

I don't really mind what I get for Christmas. I just wanted to write to say hello.



I am very happy all the time, but I've been told that I will be even happier on Christmas Day because it is a very special day and I am a very special boy.

Anyway, I hope you and Mrs Claus have a great Christmas too.

From William xo

Dear Santa,



Thank you for last year's presents. My name is Korbin. I am four.



I would like some Paw Patrol and some surprises. I have tried to be good, but sometimes it's hard. I will leave you some cookies and milk.



I live at Bellbird. I will leave some carrots for the reindeer.

From Korbin

Dear Santa,



Thank you for last year's presents. I am Zaylee, I'm almost three. I would like a girls' fire engine, camera and some surprises. I try to be a good girl but it is hard sometimes.



I will leave you some milk. I will leave the reindeer some water. I live at Bellbird with my big brother Korbin.

From Zaylee



Dear Santa,



Please remove some presents from the elves, they glittered the bed. They have been very mischievous this year. Do you have a machine that makes birds talk?

Have a nice Christmas.



From Jack W



