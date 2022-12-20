The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

The Cessnock Advertiser's Letters to Santa, 2022 edition

December 21 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
He's making a list, and checking it twice... Santa Claus has read your letters and is preparing for his big trip from the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Picture: Shutterstock

The Advertiser is proud to present our 40th annual Letters to Santa feature.

From the Barbies and BMXs of 1983, to Nintendos and Ninja Turtles in the '90s, through to LOL Surprise and Paw Patrol in 2022, we have forwarded the Christmas wishes of hundreds of local children to the North Pole for the big man in the red suit.

We thank everyone who sent in a letter this year, and Balloon Worx Cessnock for keeping your letters safe before we passed them onto Santa Claus.

Merry Christmas, everyone!

Dear Santa,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.