Organisers of the Cessnock Christian Christmas Day Luncheon say interest and support for the event is stronger than ever as it returns from its COVID-enforced hiatus.
The free lunch will be held at Cessnock Uniting Church's Wesley Hall on Christmas Day for the first time since 2019.
The event was founded by a group of volunteers from the Catholic Church in 2001 with the objective that no-one should be alone at Christmas.
When the Catholic Hall was no longer able to be used, the lunch was held at a number of other community halls before finding a home at the Uniting Church hall.
Nowadays the lunch is a joint effort of a number of local churches, volunteers and business sponsors.
In 2019 the lunch catered for about 170 people, and could be even bigger this year, with an increase in awareness of the event - and consciousness of the need for it - in the community.
"We're exciting to be back up and running at the Wesley Hall," volunteer Helen Dyball said.
"It's going to be huge - we've been blessed with the donations we've got."
After finding it difficult to raise funds in recent times, Mrs Dyball and her husband Robert established the Spirit of Giving Fundraising Hub, a registered charity which supports the Christmas lunch and other initiatives to help local people in need.
The hub's first fundraiser - handmade fascinators - raised $1370, and the Dyballs hope the charity will help the Christmas lunch to will continue "for many years to come".
The three-course lunch will be served from 12pm Christmas Day at the Wesley Hall on Cooper Street.
All are welcome to enjoy a meal, live entertainment and company; while takeaway, home delivery and return transport is also available.
For all inquiries - including home delivery, transport and volunteering - call or text 0419 275 450.
Inquiries about the registered charity can also be emailed to spiritofgivingfundraisinghub@gmail.com.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser.
