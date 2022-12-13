From its humble beginnings transporting workers to the local coal mines, to transferring concertgoers to shows in the vineyards, there has almost always been a member of the Lewis family working for the Rover bus company.
The family's long-time involvement with the company is coming to an end, with the sale of Rover Coaches to the Buslines Group.
With three generations working for the company, the name Lewis has become almost as synonymous with buses in Cessnock as Rover itself - the family was inducted into the City of Cessnock Hall of Fame in 2007 for its service to transport.
Rab Lewis started with Rover Motors in 1929 (just four years the company was founded), joined by his son Jack in the 1950s, and grandson Aaron (now CEO) in the 1980s.
The Lewis family has owned the company outright since 1986 when they bought out the Mordue family.
With Aaron Lewis set to retire and no interest from the next generation to take over, it was simply time to sell.
Buslines Group is owned and operated by the D'Apuzzo family, who will retain the Rover name and the company's 80-plus staff.
Buslines' origins date back almost as far as Rover's; it was founded in 1926 as John A Gilbert Pty Ltd.
Managing director Frank D'Apuzzo worked for John A Gilbert and was eventually part of a management buyout.
Mr Lewis got to know Mr D'Apuzzo when he ran the Certificate in Transport Management course.
"With his accounting and business background, Frank was one of the leaders of the industry," he said.
"Everyone knew how to run their own business, but Frank knew how to run everyone's business."
Frank D'Apuzzo's sons Adam and David have come on board as co-CEOs, and are looking forward to working with Rover.
"It's going from one family business to another, with the same values and principles," Adam said.
"Aaron and our father Frank have known each other for a really long time.
"It's a good fit for us geographically and operationally - it should be a smooth transition."
Football fans may be familiar with the D'Apuzzo brothers - Adam and David are both former A-League players.
Adam, who played in the Newcastle Jets' 2007-08 premiership side, said it's good to be back in the Hunter.
Cessnock is Buslines' 13th region in NSW - spanning from Lismore and Ballina in the north, Dubbo in the west and Griffith in the south.
Mr Lewis and long-time colleague Michael Kerr will act as consultants during the transition before retiring, and all other staff will remain with the company.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
