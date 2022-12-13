Glendon win at last in a round of Coalfields Cup upsets

Round 10 of the Coalfields Cup cricket competition was played last Saturday, with upsets once again ensuring the competition is well alive with four rounds left of the regular season.
Singleton's new-look Howe Park saw PCH defeat competition leaders Valley/PCH by seven wickets.
Valley/JPC batted first and made 8-163 from their 40 overs. Mewa Jeetarwal continued his great season with the bat by notching 58. Tate Edwards (29), Brandon Carman (20no), Shane Givney (13) and Matthew Maher (12no) all kept things ticking along.
Abe Jones (2-31 off 8) and Luke Knight (2-17 off 8) were PCH's best with the ball.
Brad Cox returned to form for PCH in reply with a well made 63, as they reached the target in the 36th over after losing just the three wickets. Cox was well supported by Hugh Smith who remained unbeaten on 62, with Jones (17no) also at the crease for the winning runs.
Carman was Valley/JPC's best with the four-piece, taking 2-23 off 7.5.
Glendon recorded its first win of the tournament by ousting the hot and cold Piranhas by 52 runs at East End. It had been 749 days since the club's last Coalfields Cup victory, and they did it in style after winning the toss and posting 145 from the 36 overs they occupied the middle.
Wicket-keeper Jack Turner led the way with 47, with Pat Fitzgerald (21), Drew Nelson (20) and Cooper Bailey (14) offering support.
Aaron Sweeney was the pick of the Piranha attack with 4-18 off 8, with Ben Read collecting 3-45 off 8.
Cooper Bailey ripped through the Piranhas' top order in reply, taking 5-17 off 7 in a fine all-round display. The home side were all out inside 26 overs for 93.
Bailey was well supported by Clancy Cameron (2-12 off 4) and Fitzgerald (2-15 off 4.5) who also completed a fine all-round game.
Aaron Sweeney (19no), Luke Sweeney (16) and Read (14) were the only Piranhas batsmen in double figures.
After four straight losses, Wine Country got their premiership aspirations back on track by upsetting an out-of-sorts Bellbird by 81 runs at Bellbird's Carmichael Park.
The visitors posted 137 batting first, with Drew Olsen (51) returning to form with a fine half century. Luke Jeans (29), Andrew Fensom (18) and Matt Lightfoot (15) made contributions.
For Bellbird Zac Kronholm (3-22 off 6), Nic Siers (3-12 off 6) and Scott Miller (2-30 off 5.3) shared the majority of the wickets.
The Tigers crumbled in reply to be all out inside 13 overs for 56, with Shannon Attewell (12) and Rob Drage (10) the only batsman to provide some resistance.
In a fine team bowling performance for the Wood Ducks, Wayne Harris (3-9 off 2), Allan Heath (2-18 off 4), James Field (2-24 off 4) and Jeans (2-5 off 2.4) shared the wickets.
In the final game of the round, Creeks and Greta/Branxton finally met for the first time after three years of washouts in the competition, with Greta/Branxton recording their fifth win on the trot by seven wickets at Cook Park No. 1.
Creeks batted first and were all out for 116 with three overs to spare, with skipper Steve Unicomb timing the ball nicely in his team's high score of 44.
Bayden Mullholland (15) and Jarrod Campbell (13) were Creeks' next best two, while for Greta/Branxton the afternoon belonged to Alex Walkling who took 5-10 off 6.1. New-baller Mitch Casey (3-33 off 8) also kept a lid on things in the top order.
The Blues lost a couple of early wickets in reply, but recovered on the back of their run-scoring machine Josh Dagg (40no) who added a fifth straight not out to his stellar season with the bat.
They reached the target in the 29th over with seven wickets in hand.
Eddie Fisher (22no) and skipper Joey Butler (20) were the other main contributors.
Mullholland (1-22 off 3.3), Nathan Stapleford (1-19 off 8) and Clinton Harman (1-21 off 8) took a wicket each for the home side.
Greta/Branxton 5/196 (Connor Thomson 89no, Jamie Moore 68no, Chris Murray 15, Shane Dupille 2-23 off 10) defeated Chelmsford Hotel 10/115 (Arron Follan 40, Adam Bartley 20, Corey Goodwin 19, James Halpin 3-36 off 8, Connor Thomson 2-17 off 6, Jamie Moore 2-13 off 3.2).
Wine Country 6/109 (Lachlan Marino 50, Luke Davis 22, Lewis Howells 14, Nick Hurn 3-18 off 4.5, Daniel Burford 2-22 off 7) defeated Bellbird 10/105 (Jon Schatz 32no, Daniel Attewell 24, Wade Attewell 17, Jaiden Herbert 5-24 off 6, George Copeland 3-24 off 10).
Wine Country 9/126 (Ben Priest 50, Oscar Vaughn 31no, Martin Ashton 15, George McMullen 3-15 off 8, 2-24 off 9) defeated Greta/Branxton 10/124 (Jamie McNamara 80, Curtis Johnston 3-24 off 7.5, Greg O'Connor 3-33 off 6, Tallen Howson 2-38 off 7, Scott Williams 2-29 off 8).
Piranhas 4/145 (Aaron Zechel 88no, Dan Olsen 29, Alex Clifford 2-23 off 3) defeated Belbird 10/142 (Jordan Field 58, Graham Stoker 20, Dylan Stoker 17, Rob Clark 3-27 off 10, Aaron Zechel 2-28 off 10, Matthew Kemp 2-43 off 8, Lucas Zechel 2-26 off 7).
Hotel Cessnock bye.
Wine Country 0/82 (Mark Hollis 64no) defeated Supporters 7/80 (Aaron Field 25, Jamie Butt 23no, Reef Cato-Symonds 2-31 off 9, Riley Brown 2-16 off 7, Mark Hollis 2-1 off 0.5).
Greta/Branxton 5/131 (Jesse Rutter 57no, Ben Lahey 40no, Zach Macbeth 17, Ricky Hollis 3-11 off 10, Michael Read 2-32 off 10) defeated Piranhas 10/128 (Dean Campbell 62, Craig Beer 27, Zach Macbeth 3-34 off 10, Alistair Leslie 2-14 off 9.2, Jesse Rutter 2-25 off 9).
First Grade (Coalfields Cup): Valley/JPC 42, Greta/Branxton 39, Bellbird 36, PCH 33, Creeks 30, Wine Country 27, Piranhas 21, Glendon 12.
Second Grade: Bellbird 56, Wine Country 49, Greta/Branxton 48, Chelmsford Hotel 37.
Third Grade: Wine Country 46**, Piranhas 42**, Bellbird 35**, Greta/Branxton 34**, Hotel Cessnock 31**.
* byes received, no points allocated.
Fourth Grade: Greta/Branxton 61, Wine Country 52, Supporters 41, Piranhas 36.
Club Championship: Greta/Branxton 392.60, Wine Country 362.10, Bellbird 362.05, Piranhas 182.70.
Club Championship Formula: First Grade x 4, Second Grade x 2.8, Third Grade x 1.75,
Fourth Grade x 0.7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.