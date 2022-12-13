The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Glendon win at last in a round of Coalfields Cup upsets

By Mark Bercini
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:54pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Carman, pictured in action against Maitland, took 2/23 for Valley/JPC. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Round 10 of the Coalfields Cup cricket competition was played last Saturday, with upsets once again ensuring the competition is well alive with four rounds left of the regular season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.