A free workshop for carers and family members of people with dementia will be held at Cessnock Library this Thursday.
Conducted by Dementia Australia, the workshop will enhance attendees knowledge of dementia through virtual reality technology known as EDIE (standing for Educational Dementia Immersive Experience) that allows participants to see the world through the eyes of a person living with dementia.
With EDIE, participants will get an approximation of the changes in sensory perception caused by dementia. They will gain knowledge in the perspective and needs of a person living with dementia, effective communication techniques and environmental changes to support a person living with dementia.
"EDIE will provide family members and carers a 360-degree immersive experience that enables them to see first-hand the challenges faced by people with dementia," library services coordinator Rose-marie Walters said.
The workshop will run from 10am to 1pm. Refreshments will be provided, and bookings are essential. Register your place at https://edie-cessnock-15dec.eventbrite.com.au or by calling Cessnock Library on 4993 4399 or Kurri Kurri Library on 4937 1638.
