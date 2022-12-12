The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Library hosts Dementia Australia workshop for carers and family members of people with dementia

By Krystal Sellars
Updated December 13 2022 - 6:52am, first published 6:00am
Dementia Australia will hold a workshop for carers and family members of people with dementia at Cessnock Library this Thursday. Picture: Shutterstock

A free workshop for carers and family members of people with dementia will be held at Cessnock Library this Thursday.

