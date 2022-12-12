The Australia Hotel veterans' touch football team has continued its support for the Cessnock Men's Shed and Garden.
For the third year running, the team has donated $500 from the proceeds of its Friday night raffles at the Aussie to the men's shed.
The team started donating to the men's shed in 2020 after its trip to the annual Coolah Veterans Touch Footy Carnival (which the raffle proceeds usually went to) was cancelled.
The 2021 carnival was also called off, but it returned in November this year, with the Aussie team (known as the Wollombi Wombats) taking out the 38-team tournament.
Team member Daryl Thornberry said it was good to get back to Coolah, and that the carnival provided a huge boost to the town.
Mr Thornberry said the team was proud to continue its support for the men's shed, and thanked the Australia Hotel and its patrons, Barry's Meats, Williams Fruit and Produce and Drayton's Family Wines for their support with the raffles.
Men's shed president Peter Torenbeek said the funds will be specifically used to relieve social isolation and address mental illness - two key protocols of the men's shed movement.
The men's shed meets in the grounds of Calvary Retirement Community on Monday and Thursday mornings.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
