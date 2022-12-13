Merrier Christmas for struggling families thanks to Christmas toy drive Advertising Feature

Cessnock's big-hearted community has stepped up to the plate once again this Christmas, donating a whopping 750 presents to the Samaritans' Christmas toy drive.



For the first time, the Cessnock Hospitality Group took part in the drive, with around 70 presents donated by members and staff.



Donations were accepted at the Cessnock Leagues Club, Vincent Street Kitchen + Bar and the Paxton Bowling Club.

Cessnock Hospitality Group's administration supervisor, Leanne Graves, thanked everyone for their generosity.



"It's just wonderful that our members and staff have supported this initiative to help out local families in need," she said.



"The Cessnock Hospitality Group would like to thank all members and staff for their donations to our Christmas Tree Toy Drive."

Peter Woolven, intensive support worker with the Samaritans, said 25 local businesses, including the Cessnock Hospitality Group, had donated around 750 presents, which they will distribute locally.



"We have 125 children registered locally this year, which is up on previous years.



"The generosity of the entire Cessnock local government area has been wonderful," Peter said. "It will make a massive difference to families in need in our local community."

The Samaritans also distribute Christmas food hampers to families.